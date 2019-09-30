 Champions League live: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.10.2019

Sports

Champions League live: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are in London for a big Champions League night against last season's beaten finalists Tottenham Hotspur. Can Bayern maintain their unbeaten start to the season? Follow all the action live!

Fußball FC Bayern München Training (Getty Images/J. Finney)

+++Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST)+++

18:00 The last time these sides met, in the Audi Cup final in July, Alphonso Davies scored this beauty...

17:45 David Alaba is ready for his first Champions League game of the season. He missed the 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade through injury...

17:30 Hello everyone! Welcome to a big one in the Champions League as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich take on Spurs at their brand spanking new stadium. Last season's beaten finalists are, on paper at least, the biggest obstacle to Bayern in the group stages. Can they bring their Bundesliga form to England? We'll soon find out...

