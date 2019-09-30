Champions League live: Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 Bayern Munich

+++Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST)+++

90' FT Tottenham 2-7 Bayern — Bayern have beaten Spurs 7-2. A night that will go down in Bayern folklore. Four goals for Gnabry, seven for Bayern. A ruthless display of attacking football.

88' GOAL!Tottenham 2-7 Bayern — Gnabry makes it SEVEN! 7-2! What a stunning scoreline this is. Gnabry makes it seven for Bayern after another Spurs gift, this time to Tolisso. The Frenchman finds Gnabry, who tucks away his fourth of the night. A night to remember for Bayern, a night to mourn for Spurs.

87' GOAL!Tottenham 2-6 Bayern — It's six! Bayern having a ball out there now. Alderweireld gives it away, Coutinho nonchalently flicks it to Lewandowski, who cushions it into the corner.

84' GOAL!Tottenham 2-5 Bayern — Gnabry hat-trick! It's game, set and match Bayern, and it's a wonderful goal to cap a fine hat-trick for Gnabry, who has arrived on the big stage tonight. He collects Thiago's pinpoint pass, brings it down with a great first touch and holds ogff Vertonghen to slot the ball home. Game, Set and Match Bayern.

82' Spurs sub: Lamela on, Winks off.

80' Kimmich limping around after that tackle, but he seems to be alright to continue. Bayern don't need another defensive.

79' Son beats Kimmich but then inexplicably kicks the ball straight out of play. A let-off for Bayern as the South Korean was in a great position to put a cross in.

77' Big chance for Spurs as Son rolls the ball to Eriksen, but the Dane can't keep his shot down. Disappointment for Spurs, relief for Bayern.

75' Coutinho has a go from distance, but it flies just wide.

73' Boateng limps off and has picked up some kind of injury.

72' Bayern double change: Martinez & Perisic on, Boateng and Coman off. Spurs change: Moura on, Alli off.

70' Gnabry cuts the ball back to Coman, whose shot is blocked. Bayern threatening a fifth.

68' Huge shout for a Bayern penalty waved away by the referee. Rose flew in on Coman, caught him late, definite penalty. Not given — very strange.

66' What a save! Absolute world class stop by Neuer, who tips over Eriksen's thunderbolt, which was dipping in. Neuer has been Bayern's est player tonight. Some wonderful saves.

64' Spurs sub: Eriksen on, Ndombele off.

62' Chance for Spurs as Sissoko looks to half-volley Son's cross, but catches it late and it goes way over the bar.

60' GOAL!Tottenham 2-4 Bayern — Kane scores from the spot! The England striker finds the right bottom corner beating Neuer, who went the right way but the poweer beat him.

59' PENALTY SPURS — Rose is caught by Coman, but it's very soft.

55' GOAL! Tottenham 1-4 Bayern — It's four! Gnabry again and Bayern are putting Spurs to the sword here. Tolisso rolls the ball to Gnabry, who digs out a left-footed finish and the ball goes in off the post. A big, big win looking likely now.

53' GOAL! Tottenham 1-3 Bayern — Gnabry makes it 3-1! It's a goal of the highest quality by Gnabry. A slick counter-attack down the left involving Pavard and then Gnabry, whose pace takes him beyond Aurier and he finishes superbly into the bottom corner.

52' Coman goes down clutching his groin, but he's back on his feet.

50' Good break by Bayern, led by Lewandowski. But the momentum is sucked from the counter-attack as Gnabry fails to stay on side and Lewandowski wanders into trouble.

48' Tolisso has a pop from distance and Lloris is delighted to see it fly just wide.

46' Spurs get the second half up and running and, almost immediately, Kane is booked for leading with his arm in an aerial challenge.

HT Bayern are making a change at the break. Alaba is off, Thiago is on. Pavard moves to left-back and Kimmich, the scorer of Bayern's opener, goes to right-back. Alaba is suspected to have an injury.

HT Tottenham 1-2 Bayern — That's the first half over, and what a half of football! Spurs the better team for long periods, but Neuer pulled off some key saves and Bayern are ahead through two pinpoint shots from distance. An enthralling half.

45' GOAL! Tottenham 1-2 Bayern — Lewandowski with a stunning strike! Tolisso goes down in the box under a ragged tackle from Aurier, the ref waves play on and the ball pops up for Lewandowski, who hammers a sensational shot into the bottom corner. Bayern leading into the break!

43' Bayern keeping up the pressure here and ending the half strongly.

42' Ndombele crashes into Coutinho and Bayern win a free kick in a dangerous area... Lewandowski hits it through the wall and it flicks off the Spurs wall for a corner.

40' Bayern have done well to keep Spurs at bay here. The home side have been really impressive at times, ut Bayern are managing the game at the moment. They need to get Lewandowski into the game a bit more though.

39' Promising counter-attack by Spurs but Son over hits his pass out to Ndombele, who attempts an ambitious cross ut it goes out of play.

38' We've been having some technical problems, but we're back in business now.

22' Coutinhohas a little pop from way out, but it's comfortable for Neuer.

20' An absolutely breathless start to this one. Very little to choose between the teams as Ndombele wins another corner for Spurs after a neat cutback and cross. Bayern get the corner out to Son, who has a go from distance, but Neuer has it covered.

18' Alli finds Kane with a fine ball. Neuer commits and Kane goes around him, but Alaba clears the ball before it reaches the line.

15' GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Bayern — Kimmich levels! An absolute pearl from Kimmich. The midfielder finds space 25 yards out and fires an absolute beauty into the bottom corner. Bayern were behind for barely three minutes.

12' GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Bayern — Son scores for Spurs! Bayern are behind here after a huge mistake from Tolisso. The Frenchman is caught in possession and the ball is quickly played to Son, who leaves Boateng for dead and bangs it into the bottom corner.

10' Chance Son! Another opening for the Korean, who this time shoots straight at Neuer, despite having Kane in support. A relatively tame effort in the end.

7' Two big saves from the keepers early on.

5' Big save Neuer! Son is sent though by Ndombele's perfectly-weighted pass, but Neuer comes out quickly and stands up to the Korean, who has to settle for a corner.

3' Spurs have not been in the greatest form this season. Already out of the League Cup to fourth tier Colchester United, struggling to establish a rhythm in the Premier League and rumors of locker room unrest. A chance for Bayern tonight, you would say.

2' Early chance for Gnabry, who drives into a big space in the Spurs defense and lets fly with a thumping shot, that Lloris does well to get away from danger. There was some zip on that shot from Gnabry.

1' KICK OFF! We're underway in London!

20:55 Bayern coach Niko Kovac on why he went with Tolisso over Thiago: "Because it's the more attackign option and we want to win here tonight."

20:45 The Bayern warm-up is underway. Not long to go now...

20:30 My DW colleague Matt Pearson is at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for this one. Give him a follow on Twitter while he flicks through the match programme (and read his excellent piece on Philippe Coutinho).

20:20 Bayern are off the bus and in the zone.

20:05 Here's how the home team line up. Christian Eriksen is one the bench as Dele Alli is favored in attacking midfield. Former Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg forward Heung-min Son starts just behind star man Harry Kane.

20:00 The Bayern team has been announced... Lucas Hernandez misses out through injury, Kimmich plays in midfield ahead of Thiago. Alaba starts.

19:15 A few stats to get your teeth into...

Tottenham and Bayern are meeting for the first time in more than 35 years.

The most recent of the sides' four fixtures came in the 1983/84 UEFA Cup, Spurs recovering from a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Munich in the third round to go through thanks to a 2-0 home victory — the Londoners would go on to lift the trophy.

Spurs' record in last season's competition was W6 D2 L5. They lost three of their last four matches, with the success at Ajax in the semi-final second leg their only victory in their last five UEFA Champions League games.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last nine European away games (W6 D3), scoring at least two goals in each one before drawing a blank at Liverpool.

This is Bayern's 23rd Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 24). They have won their section 15 times, although their first-place finish in 2018/19 was their first since 2015/16.

18:45 Philippe Coutinho, Bayern's new attacking midfielder, likes playing against Spurs. He scored one of the four goals Barcelona put past them in last season's group stage victory. He's also tasted victory five of the nine times he faced them as a Liverpool player.

18:30 Bayern's opponents are in the building...

18:00 The last time these sides met, in the Audi Cup final in July, Alphonso Davies scored this beauty...

17:45 David Alaba is ready for his first Champions League game of the season. He missed the 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade through injury...

17:30 Hello everyone! Welcome to a big one in the Champions League as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich take on Spurs at their brand spanking new stadium. Last season's beaten finalists are, on paper at least, the biggest obstacle to Bayern in the group stages. Can they bring their Bundesliga form to England? We'll soon find out...