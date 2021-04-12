Champions League live: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich — buildup

Paris Saint-Germain (3) vs. (2) Bayern Munich

Champions League quarterfinal second leg

Parc des Princes, Paris

Kick off: 21:00 CET - follow the action live here on DW

What's the state of play?

PSG brutally exposed Bayern Munich's defensive frailties in snowy Munich last week as precious away goals from Kylian Mbappe (x2) and Marquinhos left the Germans with a mountain to climb.

Bayern dominated proceedings for long periods, registering 31 shots to the Parisians' six, but without Robert Lewandowski (injured) and Serge Gnabry (Covid-19), only took two of their chances.

Headers from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Müller brought Bayern level at 2-2 before Mbappe scored his second of the game to put PSG in the driving seat.

Bayern will have to win by two clear goals at the Parc des Princes to progress, while a 3-2 win would lead to extra time.

What's Bayern's injury situation like?

Not good. Just like in the first leg, Bayern will be without top scorer and world player of the year Lewandowski — as well as Gnabry, who is still recovering from a coronavirus infection. Choupo-Moting is likely to start again up front, but he will have to be more clinical if Bayern are to have a chance.

And there are problems further back, too. Leon Goretzka faces a late fitness test which, should he fail, could see David Alaba move into midfield in his place, leaving another hole in defense.

Niklas Süle is already out; but Jerome Boateng should recover from a slight knee problem suffered against Union Berlin at the weekend. If not, Javi Martinez could be pressed into action in the back four.

Why are Bayern so frail at the back?

Regardless of the personnel, Bayern have been noticeably vulnerable at the back this season, no more so than during the first leg against PSG.

"We didn't look great with the goals we conceded," lamented Thomas Müller post-match, referring to the high lines and sloppy marking which were ruthlessly exploited by Mbappe, Neymar, Julian Draxler and Angel di Maria.

Not that it's a new phenomenon. "Bayern have had defensive problems all year," said former defender Dietmar Hamann. "They've not been at 100% concentration all season."

Indeed, compared with the 2012-13 treble-winning season under Jupp Heynckes, when Bayern conceded an average of 0.6 goals per game, this season's average stands at 1.2. In other words: double.

How to stop Kylian Mbappe?

"Irresistible, unstoppable, merciless."

That's how Monday's Kicker magazine described the phenomenon which is Kylian Mbappe — who, along with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, the magazine called "not of this world."

The Parisian scored goals number 26 and 27 in his 43rd Champions League appearance in Munich last week. Last month, on March 21, he already became the youngest player ever to reach 100 goals in France's Ligue 1, aged just 22 years and 91 days and having played just 142 games. He also has 16 goals in 42 games for his country, for whom he has already won the World Cup.

In this season's Champions League, no player runs with the ball more often that Mbappe, who averages a dribble every 14 minutes. And an incredible 62.7% of them are successful.

No wonder that the suitors are lining up for the forward, whose contract is up in 2022. "If he wants to be a truly world class footballer, then there can be no other club than Real Madrid," opined former German World Cup winner Lothar Matthäus, who believes Mbappe could be "the new Ronaldo" in the Spanish capital.

Then again, even Real may baulk at a likely asking price of €250 million ($297 million). Not that PSG, owned by the sovereign wealth fund of the state of Qatar, will want or need to sell. "We are confident that we will soon extend both Mbappe's and Neymar's contracts," sporting director Leonardo told Sky Italia last week.

Auf Wiedersehen, Flick?

"Next question." That's how Hansi Flick has been responding to reporters' questions about his future at Bayern Munich and his strained relationship with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic this week, with the head coach cutting an increasingly irritated figure.

The dispute is rooted in differences of opinion over transfers and squad planning going back to January 2020, with Flick and Salihamidzic not seeing eye-to-eye on various personnel issues, including the departure of Thiago Alcantara, failure to reach deals with David Alaba and Jerome Boateng, and the underwhelming recruitment of Bouna Sarr and Marc Roca.

Having won all six trophies on offer last season, Flick may feel he has nothing left to prove at Bayern, especially within a hierarchy in which he feels he doesn't have enough control. He wouldn't be out of a job for long, with the German FA (DFB) reportedly keen to install Flick as Joachim Löw's successor in charge of the national team.

"We are absoutely convinced that we want to work with both [Flick and Salihamidzic]," insisted Bayern president Herbert Hainer on Sky television on Sunday, attempting to play down the crisis behind the scenes.

But he wasn't fooling anyone, with one veteran reporter commenting: "FC Bayern have been more like the old FC Hollywood recently."