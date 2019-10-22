Champions League live: Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich

+++ Refresh page for update, all times CEST +++

Leverkusen on the brink

A header from substitute Alvaro Morata has given Atletico Madrid the lead against Bayer Levekusen in Spain. That'll make it no points from three games for the German side, who'd be all but out of the competition.

Olympiacos condemn fan violence

The home side have released a press statement in relation to the reported incidents mentioned a couple of entries below this.

"Olympiacos most emphatically decries this afternoon’s invasion of hooligans into the Rentis Training Center. These intruders have nothing to do or no relation whatsoever with the Olympiacos family."

Visitors arrive

Complete with the obligatory headphones, Bayern are in the Karaiskakis Stadium. Yes, I had to copy and paste that.

Goalless in Madrid at the break

Not a classic in the Wanda Metropolitano, scene of last season's final. Leverkusen have probably just about edged it and looked unusually secure at the back but it's been pretty uninspiring from both sides so far.

Müller in starting XI

Bayern have announced their team and there's a rare start for Thomas Müller, his first in the Champions League this season, alongside Coutinho. Javi Martinez also makes the XI, most likely in midfield, with Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez as the center backs.

Reports of violence ahead of match

News agency AP, among others, are reporting that there were violent clashes between fans earlier today. Greek police say four visiting Bayern fans were injured during an attack by suspected Olympiacos supporters earlier today.

"Police said about 80 men, many in motorcycle helmets or armed with clubs, invaded a training ground in Athens where the Olympiacos and Bayern Under-19 sides were playing and started battering Germans in the stands," reads the report.

The extent of the injuries is unknown and no arrests have been reported.



The view from the opposition

Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins seemed fairly relaxed when discussing the visitors from Bavaria in his press conference.

“In my career, there have been matches to consider finals; I said so at the onset of the season. Such a match has been the one against Victoria Plzen. My eyes were set on the objective of making it to the group stage, our efforts and preparation for that and so on," he said.

"We want to put our strengths to the test. But these are things to see tomorrow. However, I cannot say it’s a final. It will be a great match, but, definitely, will not be as crucial as you mentioned”.

Boateng back in the picture

--One man who might benefit from Süle's injury is Jerome Boateng. The World Cup winner's spell in Bavaria looked over in the summer but he's forced his way back in to contention and is now the only fit, experienced, natural center half in Kovac's squad. There's plenty of talk of Mats Hummels returning to the national team set up but little about his long term defensive partner for club and country. Could that all change with a run of good displays for Boateng?

German interest in early game

-- The other German team playing tonight, Bayer Leverkusen, travel to face Atletico Madrid knowing a loss will leave their hopes of qualification hanging by a thread after defeats in their first two games. Here's how the Werkself line up.

Alaba not complacent

-- Bayern have a perfect record from their four meetings with tonight's opponents but David Alaba isn't taking it lightly.

No shortage of storylines

-- As usual, there's plenty of storylines swirling around Bayern before this one. The long term injury to Niklas Süle leaves Bayern short of center back options and may lead to an increase in playing time for Javi Martinez, one of a number of players rumored to be unhappy. Another of those is Thomas Müller, whose non-selection has caused waves in Germany, with club president Uli Hoeness recently going public to defend Niko Kovac over the absence of the Germany star from the teamsheet.

"It was clear that if (Coutinho) arrives, it will be more difficult for Thomas," he said ahead of this one. Plenty of eyes on that teamsheet.

Can Bayern bounce back?

-- Hello! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Olympiacos. After a shock 2-2 draw against Augsburgin the Bundesliga, the German champions travel to the Greek capital looking to bounce back into form.

