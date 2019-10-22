Champions League live: Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich

+++ Refresh page for update, all times CEST +++

German interest in early game

-- The other German team playing tonight, Bayer Leverkusen, travel to face Atletico Madrid knowing a loss will leave their hopes of qualification hanging by a thread after defeats in their first two games. Here's how the Werkself line up.

Alaba not complacent

-- Bayern have a perfect record from their four meetings with tonight's opponents but David Alaba isn't taking it lightly.

No shortage of storylines

-- As usual, there's plenty of storylines swirling around Bayern before this one. The long term injury to Niklas Süle leaves Bayern short of center back options and may lead to an increase in playing time for Javi Martinez, one of a number of players rumored to be unhappy. Another of those is Thomas Müller, whose non-selection has caused waves in Germany, with club president Uli Hoeness recently going public to defend Niko Kovac over the absence of the Germany star from the teamsheet.

"It was clear that if (Coutinho) arrives, it will be more difficult for Thomas," he said ahead of this one. Plenty of eyes on that teamsheet.

Can Bayern bounce back?

-- Hello! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Olympiacos. After a shock 2-2 draw against Augsburgin the Bundesliga, the German champions travel to the Greek capital looking to bounce back into form.

