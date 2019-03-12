Champions League live: Manchester City vs. Schalke

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times CET +++

20:55 - The time for talking is nearly over. You sense that Schalke will need to weather an early storm against Pep Guardiola's men if they're to stand any sort of chance tonight.

20:45 - The players are out warming up on the pitch and the camera soon focuses on Raheem Sterling. The English winger scored the winner in the first leg and is fresh from a hat-trick against Watford on Saturday. Bastian Oczipka is going to have some job containing him.

20:35 - Tedesco talks. The Schalke coach is in positive mood ahead of this one. “I don’t see it as pressure. It’s an honour to be here, 33 years old, but it’s not about me. It’s about Schalke... we want to cause a surprise."

20:30 - After the bleak outlook of my last entry, here's a stat offering a sliver of hope to Schalke fans. Or, at least some good memories.

20:25 - The visitors will need to score at least twice tonight and it's hard to see - short of Bentaleb's penalties - where they get them. The return of Embolo is a boost but his total of five goals all season is the second highest after Bentaleb's eight and they're averaged just 1.08 goals per game in the Bundesliga.

20:15 - The Etihad isn't always the noisiest of stadiums, especially when the home fans expect City to roll their opponents over. But the away end is going to make some racket, judging by this video.

20:05 - Schalke announce team. And here's the Schalke line up. Breel Embolo starts again after a brace in Schalke's Friday night loss to Werder Bremen, which also saw Daniel Caligiuri injured. Matija Nastasic, who used to play for City, bruised a foot just before the game while Sebastian Rudy and former Manchester City youth player Rabbi Matondo both start on the bench. Nabil Bentaleb will hope to add to his eight goals from the penalty spot tonight. Anyone for a bit of VAR?

19:50 - City's team is in. The headline nes is probably that John Stones is fit enough only for the bench, so it looks like Danilo will play at center back alongside Aymeric Laporte. With midfield fulcrum Fernandinho also misisng, City may be a little susceptible defensively. If Schalke can get the ball. Leroy Sane starts against his old club, with Raheem Sterling the other side of Sergio Aguero.

19:40 - The stats don’t make pretty reading for Schalke, but then no-one had ever turned around a 2-0 home loss in the first leg until United last week, and that was in 106 attempts.

19:30 - Hello, and welcome to the second of three Bundesliga vs. Premier League clashes in the last 16 of this year's Champions League.

Of all of them, this one looked the biggest mismatch when the draw was made in December, but Schalke led the first leg in Gelsenkirchen until a stunning Leroy Sane free kick in the 85th minute and a late Raheem Sterling goal gave City a 3-2 advantage.

The two teams are in contrasting form with City having won nine straight games and Schalke in freefall, but given what happened with Manchester United and Ajax last week, you can't rule anything out.