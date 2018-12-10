Champions League live: Liverpool vs. Napoli

*Refresh the page for live updates*

Liverpool 0 - 0 Napoli

25' - Koulibaly gets free out on the left in Alisson's area but he pulls it wde. He was offside anyway.

22' - The ball is in the Napoli net but Mané, who tapped it in, was clearly offside.

In the meantime PSG have gone up 1-0 in Belgrade. As things stand, PSG and Napoli would be through, Liverpool would be on their way to the Europa League.

17' Free kick for Liverpool out on the right wing, taken by Van Dijk, but it comes to nothing.

12' Van Dijk gets the first yellow card of the match for a sliding tackle on Mertens. This means he misses the first knockout-stage match. The Liverpool defender got the fall first but followed through into Mertens' lower leg. Mertens requires treatment.

11' - Salah barges down the right side looking to cut into the Napoli area but he loses the battle to Kalidou Koulibaly. Well defended!

9' - James Milner gets a chance for Liverpool, but his header goes over Ospina's cage.

9' - Hamsik fires it over the Liverpool goal.

8' - Liverpool with a beautiful opportunity as Salah gets in all his own, but he fails to control the ball. Chance to go ahead wasted!

7' - Nice ball into the Liverpool area but Van Dijk can clear.

3' - Almost the first good chance for Napoli, but the final pass wasn't good enough.

1' - James Milner kicks off for Liverpool and we are underway in this final Group C match.

20:59 - Referee Damir Skomina of Slovenia leads the two teams out onto the pitch at Anfield.

20:50 CET - With just minutes to go before the two teams take the pitch at Anfield, Schalke have beaten Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 at the Veltins Arena, with Alessandro Schöpf scoring the only goal in injury time. Schalke are through to the knockout stage, having finished second in Group D.

19:45 CET - The lineups are out:

Early on in this Champions League campaign, many German fans in particular were focused on the storyline of the two former Dortmund and Mainz coaches, Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, now coaching Liverpool and Paris St.-Germain respectively. Both of their Champions League fates have come down to the sixth and final matchday in Group C, with only two of three teams, Napoli, PSG and Liverpool, able to advance.

Here we will focus on the Liverpool - Napoli match, along with updates from Belgrade, where PSG will be facing Red Star.