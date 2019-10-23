Champions League live: Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund

+++ Refresh page for details, all times CEST +++
-- Borussia Dortmund start a key week of action with a stop at the San Siro in Milan in the Champions League before facing their local rivals Schalke in the Revierderby on Saturday. BVB are coming off a 1-0 win over Bundesliga leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend, but they will be withoutcaptain Marco Reus who has been struggling with the flu, as well as Paco Alcacer who is injured.
Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures
Cologne 3-0 Paderborn
On a wet afternoon, Cologne finally got their first home win of the season and dragged themselves out of the relegation zone. Terodde pounced on a chance to score a goal that was only confirmed after nearly three minutes of VAR review. The brightest thing about Paderborn was their away kit, as they still sit on one point after eight games. Schaub and Bornauw headed in a goal each to seal it.
Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures
Hoffenheim 2-0 Schalke
It seems that every time David Wagner's side are presented with a chance to take top spot in the Bundesliga, they choose otherwise. In a game they largely controlled and where Daniel Caligiuri hit the post, Schalke paid the price when Andrej Kramaric put in the rebound following great work by Ihlas Bebou. The winger scored the second as Schalke sought an equalizer that never came.
Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures
Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich
Alfred Finbogason scored a late equalizer to secure a surprise point for Augsburg against Bayern. Marco Richter scored on 27 seconds to put the hosts ahead and Bayern suffered a further blow when Niklas Süle limped off, but equalized through Lewandowski. They seemed on course for victory when Serge Gnabry scored a fine second, but Finbogason’s late strike raised the roof.
Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures
Dortmund 1-0 Gladbach
In a thrilling late game, Dortmund edged out league-leaders Gladbach thanks to a goal from former Foal Marco Reus. Dortmund had two goals ruled out by VAR, but Reus neat finish after the hour mark proved enough to get the win. Dortmund lost Roman Bürki to injury, and were fortunate not to concede a penalty (although VAR did not step in), but the win puts them back in a tight title race.
Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures
RB Leipzig 1-1 Wolfsburg
Wout Weghorst’s 82 minute strike salvaged a point for Wolfsburg against Leipzig, maintaining the Wolves‘ unbeaten start to the season. After a goalless first half, Leipzig struck through Timo Werner, who showed good strength to reach Peter Gulacsi’s long ball and finish. But Weghorst’s close-range strike earned Wolfsburg a point.
Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures
Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0 Mainz
A thumping late header by Rouwen Hennings secured a crucial victory for Düsseldorf against fellow strugglers Mainz, who played the second half with ten men. Edimilson Fernandes was shown a second yellow card in first half stoppage time for a high challenge, and Düsseldorf eventually made the extra man count eight minutes from time through Hennings.
Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures
Werder Bremen 1-1 Hertha Berlin
Bremen and Hertha shared the points in a competitive contest at Weserstadion. Josh Sargent’s deflected shot gave the hosts a seventh minute lead, which they held until half time. But Hertha leveled in the 70th minute through Dodi Lukebakio, who cut in from the left and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.
Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Goncalo Paciencia starred under the Friday night lights in Frankfurt, as they swept Leverkusen aside in emphatic fashion. Paciencia scored two in the opening 17 minutes — the first a fine finish from Bas Dost's pass and the second a penalty — as the hosts raced into the lead. Leverkusen tested Frederik Ronnow early in the second half, but Dost sealed the win with a late third.
Author: Michael Da Silva