Champions League live: Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

Cologne 3-0 Paderborn

On a wet afternoon, Cologne finally got their first home win of the season and dragged themselves out of the relegation zone. Terodde pounced on a chance to score a goal that was only confirmed after nearly three minutes of VAR review. The brightest thing about Paderborn was their away kit, as they still sit on one point after eight games. Schaub and Bornauw headed in a goal each to seal it.