 Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain

It is scoreless between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-German in the first half of their Champions League last 16 tie. Neymar, who has spent most of February injured, is starting for PSG.

UEFA Champions League l BVB v PSG (AFP/T. Schwarz)

++ Refresh page for live updates — all times CET ++

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain
Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

27' Jadon Sancho receives a pass on the right side of the box and fires, but Keylor Navas makes the save — the best chance of the game so far.

24' Jadon Sancho crosses from the left, looking for Erling Haaland at the near post. But the ball falls to Keylor Navas.

23' A free kick by Jadon Sancho meets the head of Mats Hummels, but the Dortmund defender heads it over the bar. Neither side has a shot on target.

14' Jadon Sancho makes a run on the break, but his shot from the top of the penalty area skips wide left.

14' Achraf Hakimi goes to ground and hits a pass out of play. Neymar's ensuing corner is cleared at the near post by Erling Haaland.

11' Neymar curls a free kick just outside the right post. 

3' Jadon Sancho appears to have gotten through the PSG defense, but the flag is up for offside.

1' Kickoff! The game in Dortmund is underway.

20:55 The Borussia Dortmund fans organized a terrific pregame choreography.

Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund (AFP/I. Fassbender)

20:45 Michael Zorc to Sky Sports before the game: "We need to be brave, concentrate and defend together, especially since the game is at home."

20:10 Lukasz Piszczek is making his 50th Champions League appearance for Borussia Dortmund. He is wearing the captain's armband for the home side.

20:05 Neymar is making his first start after missing four games with a rib injury. He has a goal and two assists in two Champions League games.

20:00 Lineups are in!

BVB: Bürki – Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou – Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro – Hazard, Haaland, Sancho

PSG: Navas – Meunier, Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Kurzawa – Verratti, Marquinhos, Gueye – Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

Preview

Former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel returns to the Westfalen Stadion for the first time as they host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash on Tuesday night. In the prematch press conference, the German played down the significance of his personal history at the club, saying that he was solely focused on the "huge challenge" that his team would be facing over the two legs.

Both teams are very capable of scoring, but Dortmund have also shipped a lot of goals in recent weeks, and BVB coach Lucien Favre told the prematch press conference that his team would be looking to keep the score down on Tuesday night. Dortmund are hoping the newly arrived defensive midfielder Emre Can will help shore things up at the back.

Dortmund could also field another arrival, 19-year-old striker Erling Haaland in Europe for the first time. The Norwegian has scored nine goals in six games in all competitions for Dortmund, but he also scored eight in six matches for his former club, Salzburg in the group stage.

Tuchel, on the other hand, said he expected Neymar to be available after returning from injury.

"If we have Neymar on the field, we have the self-confidence,'' Tuchel said. "It changes everything for us."

Related content

Ligue 1 | FC Nantes - Paris Saint-Germain | Thomas Tuchel

Champions League: Thomas Tuchel returns to Borussia Dortmund — but not as a friend 17.02.2020

Thomas Tuchel returns to Dortmund with his Paris Saint-Germain side for a much-anticipated clash in the last-16 of the Champions League. But Dortmund won’t be rolling out the red carpet for their former coach.

Fußball: Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund back to basics in latest Bundesliga spectacle 14.02.2020

Borussia Dortmund are capable of the spectacular both on and off the field. Against Eintracht Frankfurt, both players and fans showed the importance of getting the basics right first.

Emre Can deutscher Fußballspieler

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund bring in Juventus’ Emre Can to boost fragile defense 01.02.2020

Erling Haaland’s sensational arrival has masked Borussia Dortmund’s defensive issues. In German international Emre Can, BVB are hoping for more stability at the back.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  