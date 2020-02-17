Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain

++ Refresh page for live updates — all times CET ++

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

20:45 Michael Zorc to Sky Sports before the game: "We need to be brave, concentrate and defend together, especially since the game is at home."

20:10 Lukasz Piszczek is making his 50th Champions League appearance for Borussia Dortmund. He is wearing the captain's armband for the home side.

20:05 Neymar is making his first start after missing four games with a rib injury. He has a goal and two assists in two Champions League games.

20:00 Lineups are in!

BVB: Bürki – Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou – Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro – Hazard, Haaland, Sancho

PSG: Navas – Meunier, Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Kurzawa – Verratti, Marquinhos, Gueye – Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

Preview

Former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel returns to the Westfalen Stadion for the first time as they host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash on Tuesday night. In the prematch press conference, the German played down the significance of his personal history at the club, saying that he was solely focused on the "huge challenge" that his team would be facing over the two legs.

Both teams are very capable of scoring, but Dortmund have also shipped a lot of goals in recent weeks, and BVB coach Lucien Favre told the prematch press conference that his team would be looking to keep the score down on Tuesday night. Dortmund are hoping the newly arrived defensive midfielder Emre Can will help shore things up at the back.

Dortmund could also field another arrival, 19-year-old striker Erling Haaland in Europe for the first time. The Norwegian has scored nine goals in six games in all competitions for Dortmund, but he also scored eight in six matches for his former club, Salzburg in the group stage.

Tuchel, on the other hand, said he expected Neymar to be available after returning from injury.

"If we have Neymar on the field, we have the self-confidence,'' Tuchel said. "It changes everything for us."