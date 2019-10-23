Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan

+++ Refresh page for live updates +++

LIVE: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Inter Milan

16' Hakimi wins a corner for Dortmund down on the right ...

13' Dortmund come forward again, this time with Brandt. With Inter pressing high, there are gaps in behind - but can BVB exploit them?

11' Sancho tries to inject some of his own pace into the game with a driving run through midfield but he has no options ahead of him and gestures to say as much! He has help from Hakimi on the overlap, but his cross is dealt with.

8' An electric start from the Italians who are pressing aggressively and not giving Dortmund any time to breathe. Weigl is quickly closed down on the half-way line but, fortunately for him, the referee blows for a foul.

5' GOAL! Dortmund 0-1 Inter (Martinez)

Lautaro Martinez out-paces Mats Hummels down the Dortmund left and powers into the box. He has Lukaku with him but opts to go it alone, cutting inside past Weigl and finishing past Bürki in front of a stunned Südtribüne.

1' An early yellow card for Inter as Biraghi takes out Hakimi on the right hand side.

KICK-OFF!

A spectacular choreography celebrating the 20th anniversary of the the "Desperados" - the first BVB ultra group - and we're off! Dortmund in yellow and black, Inter in a sky blue away strip.

FT: Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Prague

A shock result in the other game in Group F, as Barcelona are held to a goalless draw by underdogs Slavia Prague. The result means that a win for either Dortmund or Inter tonight would take them to within one point of the Catalans. Top spot is still all to play for!

Inter Milan

Former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has led his current team to second in Serie A this season, one point behind leaders Juventus - the only team to have beaten them in the league so far.

After beating Dortmund in the San Siro two weeks ago, Inter were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Parma but have since recorded consecutive 2-1 away wins at Brescia and Bologna.

Only Atalanta have scored more goals than Inter in Serie A so far, with Romelu Lukaku (nine) and Lautaro Martinez (five) contributing 14 of the Nerazzurri's 24 league goals. Both start in Dortmund tonight at the head of an offensive 3-1-4-2 formation.



Inter XI: Handanovic - Skriniar, de Vrij, Godin - Brozovic - Biraghi, Barella, Vecino, Candreva - Martinez, Lukaku

Julian Brandt - a man with a plan

The 23-year-old German international knows that a win tonight would be a huge step, and he has a plan to ensure victory: "We need to move the ball forward in as few touches as possible and let the ball do the work," he says. "I think out pace up front gives us an advantage."

We shall see ...

Borussia Dortmund team news:

Captain Marco Reus is missing for the hosts after suffering a foot injury in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolfsburg. He didn't train on Monday and will watch from the stands tonight. He is replaced in the starting XI by Mario Götze.

Elsewhere, coach Lucien Favre makes four more changes: Roman Bürki returns in goal in place of Marwin Hitz, and Nico Schulz, Axel Witsel and Jadon Sancho all start ahead of Lukasz Piszczek, Raphael Guerreiro and Mahmoud Dahoud, who all drop to the bench - where Paco Alcacer also sits.

BVB XI: Bürki - Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Piszczek - Sancho, Witsel, Weigl, Hazard - Götze, Brandt

GUTEN ABEND! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League Group F game against Inter Milan

Dortmund slipped to a deserved 0-2 defeat in the San Siro two weeks agoto leave them third in Group F. With Barcelona at home to in a good position to win the group, it's vital that the Black and Yellows avoid defeat tonight as they battle Inter for second place.