Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge

+++ Refresh page for live updates, all times in CET +++

Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 Club Brugge

43' - Dortmund work the ball left to Diallo, who crosses low towards Guerreiro at the front post. But Mechele tracks the run well and its bundled behind for a goal kick.

40' - Not much happening in this one but Thomas Tuchel is winning the battle of the German coaches in Paris. Liverpool in big danger of going out at the first hurdle. It's still 0-0 between Schalke and Porto.

36' - Dortmund continune to probe around the edge of the box but the flicks and tricks aren't quite coming off. Dahoud gets a bit bored of it all and tries from long range. But the shot is blocked.

32' - Big chance! Akanji wins a header, Alcacer fails to get much of a touch on it and suddenly Reus is clean through. He's got time and he's got form but somehow he drags it wide from about 12 yards out. That's two clear cut chances missed by the hosts so far.

29' - Brugge don't look like they are going to give too much away, even though they need a win to stand any chance of progression. But Dortmund must show a bit more invention than they have so far if they're going to break them down.

25' - Guerreiro overplays in his own half and it's worked to Amrabat in a decent position on the edge of the box. But the Brugge man slices it horribly wide.

22' - BVB continue to set up camp in the ten yards outside the Brugge penalty box but they can't quite pick the pass yet. The hosts have had 79 per cent of the ball so far.

18' - Horvath somehow manages to let a simple catch bounce off his chest and fly just wide of his post but Dortmund can't make much of the corner. The goal is coming though.

14' - Denswil goes in to the book after tripping Pulisic. Guerreiro lifts the freekick in but Horvath is out quickly to punch clear. Meanwhile in Paris...

10' - BIG CHANCE! Pulisic really should score here. Akanji lifted a lovely ball in to Reus who shinned it (deliberately I think) to Pulisic, in space eight yards out. But the winger hit it straight at the keeper and then fluffed the rebound. That was not a confident finish.

9' - Brugge break for the first time and Wesley almost gets his head to a whipped cross from the right. He was free there.

7' - Sedate start here. Brugge are sitting deep and compact without the ball and much of it has been in the middle third so far.

3' - Pulisic has had a busy opening few minutes. The American was caught offside very early on and just got clipped on the halfway line while in the process of dribbling away from his man.

1' - We're off! That man Alcacer gets things underway.

20:55 - Worth remembering, with Dortmund as they are at the moment, that they only got 2 points in the group stage last season. That feels so long ago now.

20:50 - Both tonight’s early matches are now finished and there’s some excellent news for Schalke. The Royal Blues are in the knockout stages for the first time since 2015 courtesy of Lokomotiv Moscow’s 2-0 home win over Galatasary.

The other match was in Dortmund’s group, where Atletico Madrid eased past Monaco with another 2-0 win. That doesn’t change much for Dortmund at this stage, they still need a point tonight, but it could have a bearing on who tops the group.

20:45 - Hello, and welcome to the night where we'll surely see Borussia Dortmund join Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League. Dortmund's rivals Schalke could also make it through tonight, depending on other results and we'll keep you up to date with what's happening in Gelsenkirchen too.

Club Brugge are Belgian champions and are no mugs but with BVB unbeaten and top of the Bundesliga, it'd be a mjor shock if Dortmund didn't get the point they need to get the job done tonight. Lucien Favre's men were less convincing than they have been at times this season in the narrow victory over Mainz at the weekend and he'll want to see a little more conviction from his team tonight.

The Dortmund coach shuffles his pack for this one, with Christian Pulisic, Mahmoud Dahoud, Raphaël Guerreiro and the prolific Paco Alcacer all handed starts. Here are the teams.