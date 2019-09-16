 Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund welcome Spanish giants Barcelona to Signal Iduna Park for the opening game of Champions League Group F. Lucien Favre's Bundesliga hopefuls face a tough test. Get all the latest updates here.

1. Bundesliga 04. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund - Bayer Leverkusen | Paco Alcacer (picture-alliance/Jens Niering)

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

20:18 - The Champions League group stages have taken a fair bit of stick in recent years, much of it justified, for being a little predictable but this is a huge game to come out of the hat on the first night of the group stage. Barca's pedigree needs no introduction while if Dortmund want to be considered contenders abroad as well as at home, they need a big showing tonight.

What makes it even more exciting is the scarcity of the fixture. These two have only ever met in the UEFA Super Cup of 1997.

20:11 - Even Lionel Messi was 17 and a half when he made his debut in the Champions League...

20:07 - In Achraf Hakimi and Guerreiro, Dortmund have two very attack-minded fullbacks. Injuries to Lukasz Piszczek and Nico Schulz don't leave Lucien Favre with a whole lot of choice but it will surely be an area Barca look to exploit.

20:00 - The teams are in and the headline news comes from the visitors, for whom Lionel Messi isn't fit enough to start. Teen prodigy Ansu Fati will continue in his absence. 

For the hosts, Thorgan Hazard is preferred to Julian Brandt while Manuel Akanji partners Mats Hummels and Paco Alcacer will lead the line against his old club.

Hello, and welcome to DW's live match blog ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Group F showdown with reigning Spanish champions Barcelona. Much of the prematch waffle has surroudnded Lionel Messi's level of involvement this evening. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is an injury doubt, having not played a competitive match so far this season. Barca insist he is fit to play but it is unclear whether that will be from the bench or in the starting XI. 

If he does miss out, 16-year-old Ansu Fati will likely start. Read more about him here:

Could Ansu Fati fill Lionel Messi's boots in Dortmund?

This is merely the first heavyweight clash of many in Group F, which has been described as the "Group of Death" by many journalists. There's always one. Inter Milan and Czech champions Slavia Prague complete the quartet, though the German and Spanish clubs are regarded as the favourites to progress. 

  • UEFA Champions League 1994/95 | Sieger Ajax Amsterdam - Patrick Kluivert (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    Ajax's dawn

    In 1995, AC Milan were the dominant team in Europe. Their title defense against a youthful Ajax should have beenroutine, but the Dutch side (average age just over 23) surprised the Italian side and won it all. The face of the story: A 18-year-old Patrick Kluivert who scored the winner five minutes from time.

  • BG Fußball Champions League BVB Tor Ricken (picture-alliance/dpa/Colorplus/A. Scheidemann)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    1997: BVB wear the crown

    Even making the final was a sensational achievement for BVB, but the club went one better by winning the final. Against Juventus, the underdogs led 2-0 at the break thanks to two goals by Karl-Heinz Riedle. Alessandro Del Pierro's goal after the hour mark gave Juve hope but only for seven minutes. Lars Ricken scored a brilliant lob with his first touch in a memorable moment of a special final.

  • Champions-League-Halbfinale Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Breloer)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    1998: Broken goal in Madrid

    Shortly before kickoff for the semifinal between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, one of the goals fell apart when a fence, one that fans had climbed onto, broke – taking the goal with it. A good 76 minutes later, a replacement arrived. It remains one of the most curious moments in the competition's history.

  • Champions League Finale Manchester United vs Bayern Münichen (picture-alliance/empics)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    1999: Crazy two minutes

    Bayern Munich already had one hand on the champagne. Mario Basler's early goal looked enough to beat Manchester United, but then football sprinkled some magic. In the 91st minute, Teddy Sheringham scored from a corner. Then two minutes later, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer added a second to secure an incredible comeback and leave Bayern stunned –even to this day.

  • Manchester-Fan mogelt sich auf Mannschaftsfoto (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schrader)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2001: One too many

    Wait a minute! That's not a starting 11! Who's the 12th man? It's Manchester United fan Karl Power (top row, left), who somehow outfoxed security at Munich’s Olympic Stadium for his team’s quarterfinal second leg against Bayern. Captain Roy Keane (top row, right) seems to have been the first to catch on to the fact that something is amiss.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2004: Special before becoming the 'Special One'

    The 2004 final was another one for the history books, with Porto and Monaco making up a final of underdogs. Porto secured a clear 3-0 win, completing one of the biggest coups the Champions League has seen. It also markedthe birth of a superstar, as just days later Porto head coach Jose Mourinho moved on to Chelsea where he announced himself as the "Special One."

  • Champions League Liverpool Istanbul 2005 (picture-alliance/empics/P. Noble)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2005: The miracle of Istanbul

    In the 2005 final, AC Milan were leading 3-0 after 44 minutes. A win looked certain, but Liverpool came back. Steven Gerrard scored, then Vladimir Smicer added a second. After Xabi Alonso put in his penalty rebound, Liverpool were on the home straight. The incredible comeback win was secured after a penalty shootout in one of the most dramatic finishes the Champions League has ever produced.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2011: Stankovic's 50-meter rocket

    Manuel Neuer likes to get involved in the outfield play, but in 2011, he was left looking silly. In the quarterfinals Neuer, then at Schalke, cut off an early Inter Milan attack by leaving his area to head the ball away from an approaching striker. However, his clearance landed right at the feet of Dejan Stankovic, who volleyed the ball straight back into Schalke's goal from 50 meters.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2012: The pain of the "Finale dahoam"

    Bayern Munich were seen as the favorites in their final at home to Chelsea in the Allianz Arena. Thomas Müller looked to have won it with five minutes to go, but then Didier Drogba powered in a header to equalize. Arjen Robben missed a penalty in extra time and in the shootout, Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger both missed. The home finale turned out to be another traumatic moment for Bayern.

  • Champions League - FC Barcelona - Bayer Leverkusen 7:1 (picture-alliance/dpa/Cordon Press)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2012 Magical Messi

    Lionel Messi has left many players in his dust over the years, but in 2012 he was a nightmare for Bayer Leverkusen. The Argentine scored five against an overwhelmed Bundesliga side, defeating them on his own. At the end of the night, Barcelona ran out 7-1 victors in one of the highest-scoring games in the tournament's history.

  • BG Fußball Champions League Arjen Robben jubelt Finale 2013, Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern München (picture-alliance/imagebroker/U. Kraft)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2013: The German final

    Bayern Munich were the favorites going into their final at home to Chelsea in the Allianz Arena. Thomas Müller looked to have won it with five minutes to go, but then Didier Drogba powered in a header to equalize. Arjen Robben missed a penalty in extra time and in the shootout, Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger both missed. The home finale turned out to be another traumatic moment for Bayern.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2013: Lewandowski's four-goal haul

    Borussia Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski shows how many goals he scored against Real Madrid in a memorable home semifinal against Real Madrid in the 2012-13 season. BVB won 4-1 and secured a spot in the final despite a 2-0 loss in Spain. The final ended in defeat to Bayern, but Lewandowski's semifinal performance was one for the ages.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2017: Barca's incredible comeback against Paris

    Barcelona's exit looked confirmed after a 4-0 loss away in Paris, but in the second leg produced a spectacle. Edinson Cavani's goal just after the hour mark seemed to stop Barca's comeback in its tracks. Barca, 3-1 up, needed three more goals. Then Neymar scored a brace and in the 95th minute Sergi Roberto scored the winner in one of the most incredible comebacks in football history.

    Author: David Vorholt


DW recommends

Football's top talents: What awaits Ansu Fati?

When 16-year-old Ansu Fati made his debut for Barcelona, even Lionel Messi was impressed. However, tough times await the Bissau-Guinean with the demands on young footballers at an all-time high. (28.08.2019)  

Report: Munich to host 2022 Champions League final

Saint Petersburg has been chosen for the 2021 final and London's Wembley Stadium in 2023, according to UEFA sources. The Allianz Arena has already held one final, in 2012, when Bayern lost to Chelsea. (30.08.2019)  

Champions League: German clubs handed tough group stage opponents

Tottenham, Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are among the teams drawn to face the Bundesliga's European adventurers in the Champions League group stages this year. Fans should be licking their lips. (29.08.2019)  

Champions League: Could Ansu Fati fill Lionel Messi's boots in Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund host Barcelona in their opening Champions League Group F match. With Messi an injury doubt, Barcelona's wunderkind looks ready to step into the limelight if called upon. (16.09.2019)  

Memorable Champions League moments

As the group stage of a new Champions League season gets underway, we can look forward to many more memorable moments. Here's a look at some of the biggest so far in the history of Europe's top club competition. (16.09.2019)  

Related content

Spanien Fußball | FC Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann & Ansu Fati

Champions League: Could Ansu Fati fill Lionel Messi's boots in Dortmund? 16.09.2019

Borussia Dortmund host Barcelona in their opening Champions League Group F match. With Lionel Messi an injury doubt, Barcelona's wunderkind looks ready to step into the limelight if called upon.

FC Barcelona Ansu Fati

Football's top talents: What awaits Ansu Fati? 28.08.2019

When 16-year-old Ansu Fati made his debut for Barcelona, even Lionel Messi was impressed. However, tough times await the Bissau-Guinean with the demands on young footballers at an all-time high.

Monaco | Soccer Champions League Draw

Champions League: German clubs handed tough group stage opponents 29.08.2019

Tottenham, Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are among the teams drawn to face the Bundesliga's European adventurers in the Champions League group stages this year. Fans should be licking their lips.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  