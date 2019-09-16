Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++
20:37 - The Yellow Wall are getting warmed up on Dortmund's towering south stand. We're not far off now. The other German side in action tonight are RB Leipzig, who travel to Lisbon to face Benfica. Jürgen Klopp's holders Liverpool are also in action, they open their campaign away to Napoli.
20:33 - Our man at Signal Iduna Park tonight is Jonathan Harding. The rest of us are, I can assure you, not at all envious. Anyway, give him a follow for a close look at what's going on tonight.
The atmosphere is bound to be cracking, as Marc Bartra, who played, for both these teams said ahead of the game: "The atmosphere is awesome and it makes it very hard for opponents to play," the defender, who is now at Real Betis said. "Sometimes we'd go 1-0 down and in ten minutes you'd equalized and gone 2-1 up without knowing how. They are right on you and transmit an amazing force. It's as if the turf is shaking and they give you the help you need to get through games."
20:27 - One man who'll surely be determined to make an impact tonight is Paco Alcacer. The Spanish poacher was discarded by Barcelona but has truly found his feet in Germany. Can he make the Catalan club regret their decision?
20:18 - The Champions League group stages have taken a fair bit of stick in recent years, much of it justified, for being a little predictable but this is a huge game to come out of the hat on the first night of the group stage. Barca's pedigree needs no introduction while if Dortmund want to be considered contenders abroad as well as at home, they need a big showing tonight.
What makes it even more exciting is the scarcity of the fixture. These two have only ever met in the UEFA Super Cup of 1997.
20:11 - Even Lionel Messi was 17 and a half when he made his debut in the Champions League...
20:07 - In Achraf Hakimi and Guerreiro, Dortmund have two very attack-minded fullbacks. Injuries to Lukasz Piszczek and Nico Schulz don't leave Lucien Favre with a whole lot of choice but it will surely be an area Barca look to exploit.
20:00 - The teams are in and the headline news comes from the visitors, for whom Lionel Messi isn't fit enough to start. Teen prodigy Ansu Fati will continue in his absence.
For the hosts, Thorgan Hazard is preferred to Julian Brandt while Manuel Akanji partners Mats Hummels and Paco Alcacer will lead the line against his old club.
Hello, and welcome to DW's live match blog ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Group F showdown with reigning Spanish champions Barcelona. Much of the prematch waffle has surroudnded Lionel Messi's level of involvement this evening. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is an injury doubt, having not played a competitive match so far this season. Barca insist he is fit to play but it is unclear whether that will be from the bench or in the starting XI.
If he does miss out, 16-year-old Ansu Fati will likely start. Read more about him here:
Could Ansu Fati fill Lionel Messi's boots in Dortmund?
This is merely the first heavyweight clash of many in Group F, which has been described as the "Group of Death" by many journalists. There's always one. Inter Milan and Czech champions Slavia Prague complete the quartet, though the German and Spanish clubs are regarded as the favourites to progress.
Ajax's dawn
In 1995, AC Milan were the dominant team in Europe. Their title defense against a youthful Ajax should have beenroutine, but the Dutch side (average age just over 23) surprised the Italian side and won it all. The face of the story: A 18-year-old Patrick Kluivert who scored the winner five minutes from time.
1997: BVB wear the crown
Even making the final was a sensational achievement for BVB, but the club went one better by winning the final. Against Juventus, the underdogs led 2-0 at the break thanks to two goals by Karl-Heinz Riedle. Alessandro Del Pierro's goal after the hour mark gave Juve hope but only for seven minutes. Lars Ricken scored a brilliant lob with his first touch in a memorable moment of a special final.
1998: Broken goal in Madrid
Shortly before kickoff for the semifinal between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, one of the goals fell apart when a fence, one that fans had climbed onto, broke – taking the goal with it. A good 76 minutes later, a replacement arrived. It remains one of the most curious moments in the competition's history.
1999: Crazy two minutes
Bayern Munich already had one hand on the champagne. Mario Basler's early goal looked enough to beat Manchester United, but then football sprinkled some magic. In the 91st minute, Teddy Sheringham scored from a corner. Then two minutes later, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer added a second to secure an incredible comeback and leave Bayern stunned –even to this day.
2001: One too many
Wait a minute! That's not a starting 11! Who's the 12th man? It's Manchester United fan Karl Power (top row, left), who somehow outfoxed security at Munich’s Olympic Stadium for his team’s quarterfinal second leg against Bayern. Captain Roy Keane (top row, right) seems to have been the first to catch on to the fact that something is amiss.
2004: Special before becoming the 'Special One'
The 2004 final was another one for the history books, with Porto and Monaco making up a final of underdogs. Porto secured a clear 3-0 win, completing one of the biggest coups the Champions League has seen. It also markedthe birth of a superstar, as just days later Porto head coach Jose Mourinho moved on to Chelsea where he announced himself as the "Special One."
2005: The miracle of Istanbul
In the 2005 final, AC Milan were leading 3-0 after 44 minutes. A win looked certain, but Liverpool came back. Steven Gerrard scored, then Vladimir Smicer added a second. After Xabi Alonso put in his penalty rebound, Liverpool were on the home straight. The incredible comeback win was secured after a penalty shootout in one of the most dramatic finishes the Champions League has ever produced.
2011: Stankovic's 50-meter rocket
Manuel Neuer likes to get involved in the outfield play, but in 2011, he was left looking silly. In the quarterfinals Neuer, then at Schalke, cut off an early Inter Milan attack by leaving his area to head the ball away from an approaching striker. However, his clearance landed right at the feet of Dejan Stankovic, who volleyed the ball straight back into Schalke's goal from 50 meters.
2012: The pain of the "Finale dahoam"
Bayern Munich were seen as the favorites in their final at home to Chelsea in the Allianz Arena. Thomas Müller looked to have won it with five minutes to go, but then Didier Drogba powered in a header to equalize. Arjen Robben missed a penalty in extra time and in the shootout, Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger both missed. The home finale turned out to be another traumatic moment for Bayern.
2012 Magical Messi
Lionel Messi has left many players in his dust over the years, but in 2012 he was a nightmare for Bayer Leverkusen. The Argentine scored five against an overwhelmed Bundesliga side, defeating them on his own. At the end of the night, Barcelona ran out 7-1 victors in one of the highest-scoring games in the tournament's history.
2013: The German final
2013: Lewandowski's four-goal haul
Borussia Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski shows how many goals he scored against Real Madrid in a memorable home semifinal against Real Madrid in the 2012-13 season. BVB won 4-1 and secured a spot in the final despite a 2-0 loss in Spain. The final ended in defeat to Bayern, but Lewandowski's semifinal performance was one for the ages.
2017: Barca's incredible comeback against Paris
Barcelona's exit looked confirmed after a 4-0 loss away in Paris, but in the second leg produced a spectacle. Edinson Cavani's goal just after the hour mark seemed to stop Barca's comeback in its tracks. Barca, 3-1 up, needed three more goals. Then Neymar scored a brace and in the 95th minute Sergi Roberto scored the winner in one of the most incredible comebacks in football history.
