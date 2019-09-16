Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 Barcelona

25' - Big chance!

Hazard drives in from the left touchline and spots Reus running from deep. He finds his captain with a lovely little reverse ball but ter-Stegen is out quickly to narrow the angles and, from about eight yards out level with the left post, Reus hits the keeper. Best chance of the game.

24' - The tempo has just slowed a little for the first time in the match. But Dortmund are keeping the ball nicely, they don't want to be chasing it all match.

21' - The corner is cleared and Hakimi and Hazard, who is now playing down the right, try to get something together but it's never quite under control. This one's ebbing and flowing nicely.

19' - Alba slides to hook a ball back in to play before Suarez and Griezmann improvise a headed one-two. Witsel clears the Frenchman's cross out for a corner on the left.

17' - Griezmann finds space down the left and whips a wicked ball in towards Suarez at the back post. But it's just flicked away from the Uruguayan. He thought he was in there.

16' - Huge cheer as Reus charges back to win back possession outside his own box. He swaps passes with Sancho and heads upfield but runs out of options and Barca have it again. They're finding their groove now.

15' - First booking

No great surprise that Delaney is the first name in the book. He was slightly late in to a 50/50 challenge with Busquets who, you'll be shocked to know, made a meal of it. Slightly harsh yellow I'd say.

12' - For the first time in the game, Barcelona are enjoying the sort of sustained possession for which they're known. Then suddenly Fati and Suarez combine to set up Griezmann on the edge of the box but Hummels sticks out a leg to divert it wide. From the corner, Pique's flicked header flashes across the face of goal but goes behind.

8' - Chances

Sancho, constantly involved, slips in Guerreiro on the overlap but Hazard can't quite bring it under his spell. Then Barca give the ball away to Alcacer in their own box but he rushes the shot and drags it wide. BVB are unsettling their opponents early on with a fierce press.

5' - Lovely link up

Reus and Sancho have such a good relationship on the pitch. The Englishman drifts to the left and pushes a disguised pass in to his captain who plays a smart wall pass back. But Sancho's attempts to cut back are snuffed out by Semedo.

3' - Fati has seen a lot of the ball early but Delaney doesn't want him to settle and muscles him, fairly, to the ground. Welcome to the Champions League.

2' - Strong start from the hosts, who are trying to box their opponents in early. A lovely run from Guerreiro amounts to nothing despite an excellent touch by Reus before Fati gets involved but can't find Suarez with his pass.

1' - Kick off!

Here we go. Suarez gets us going in the light blue change shirts of Barcelona.

20:59 - Ticker tape and a full-throated terrace roar greets the players as they line up for the competition anthem. You know the one.

20:56 - Messi embraces Alcacer in the tunnel. The home fans will be delighted to see the Argentinian in a big jacket designed to keep him warm on the bench.

20:53 - That one looks like the ideal result for the two sides we'll be watching tonight. Barcelona will be favorites to win the group whatever happens but three points tonight would put Dortmund firmly in the driving seat, assuming they can get the better of the Czechs. Though, given their recent history in this competition, that's not a given.

20:49 - The final whistle has now blown in the night's two early games. Of most relevance to these two sides is the 1-1 draw in the San Siro, where Inter Milan needed an injury time equalizer from Nicolo Barella to rescue a point against Slavia Prague, expected by most to be the whipping boys of this group. The scoreline was the same between Lyon and Zenit St. Petersburg in France.

20:39 - The Yellow Wall are getting warmed up on Dortmund's towering south stand. We're not far off now. The other German side in action tonight are RB Leipzig, who travel to Lisbon to face Benfica. Jürgen Klopp's holders Liverpool are also in action, they open their campaign away to Napoli.

20:33 - Our man at Signal Iduna Park tonight is Jonathan Harding. The rest of us are, I can assure you, not at all envious. Anyway, give him a follow for a close look at what's going on tonight.

The atmosphere is bound to be cracking, as Marc Bartra, who played, for both these teams said ahead of the game: "The atmosphere is awesome and it makes it very hard for opponents to play," the defender, who is now at Real Betis said. "Sometimes we'd go 1-0 down and in ten minutes you'd equalized and gone 2-1 up without knowing how. They are right on you and transmit an amazing force. It's as if the turf is shaking and they give you the help you need to get through games."

20:27 - One man who'll surely be determined to make an impact tonight is Paco Alcacer. The Spanish poacher was discarded by Barcelona but has truly found his feet in Germany. Can he make the Catalan club regret their decision?

20:18 - The Champions League group stages have taken a fair bit of stick in recent years, much of it justified, for being a little predictable but this is a huge game to come out of the hat on the first night of the group stage. Barca's pedigree needs no introduction while if Dortmund want to be considered contenders abroad as well as at home, they need a big showing tonight.

What makes it even more exciting is the scarcity of the fixture. These two have only ever met in the UEFA Super Cup of 1997.

20:11 - Even Lionel Messi was 17 and a half when he made his debut in the Champions League...

20:07 - In Achraf Hakimi and Guerreiro, Dortmund have two very attack-minded fullbacks. Injuries to Lukasz Piszczek and Nico Schulz don't leave Lucien Favre with a whole lot of choice but it will surely be an area Barca look to exploit.

20:00 - The teams are in and the headline news comes from the visitors, for whom Lionel Messi isn't fit enough to start. Teen prodigy Ansu Fati will continue in his absence.

For the hosts, Thorgan Hazard is preferred to Julian Brandt while Manuel Akanji partners Mats Hummels and Paco Alcacer will lead the line against his old club.

Hello, and welcome to DW's live match blog ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Group F showdown with reigning Spanish champions Barcelona. Much of the prematch waffle has surroudnded Lionel Messi's level of involvement this evening. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is an injury doubt, having not played a competitive match so far this season. Barca insist he is fit to play but it is unclear whether that will be from the bench or in the starting XI.

This is merely the first heavyweight clash of many in Group F, which has been described as the "Group of Death" by many journalists. There's always one. Inter Milan and Czech champions Slavia Prague complete the quartet, though the German and Spanish clubs are regarded as the favorites to progress.