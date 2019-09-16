Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

20:18 - The Champions League group stages have taken a fair bit of stick in recent years, much of it justified, for being a little predictable but this is a huge game to come out of the hat on the first night of the group stage. Barca's pedigree needs no introduction while if Dortmund want to be considered contenders abroad as well as at home, they need a big showing tonight.

What makes it even more exciting is the scarcity of the fixture. These two have only ever met in the UEFA Super Cup of 1997.

20:11 - Even Lionel Messi was 17 and a half when he made his debut in the Champions League...

20:07 - In Achraf Hakimi and Guerreiro, Dortmund have two very attack-minded fullbacks. Injuries to Lukasz Piszczek and Nico Schulz don't leave Lucien Favre with a whole lot of choice but it will surely be an area Barca look to exploit.

20:00 - The teams are in and the headline news comes from the visitors, for whom Lionel Messi isn't fit enough to start. Teen prodigy Ansu Fati will continue in his absence.

For the hosts, Thorgan Hazard is preferred to Julian Brandt while Manuel Akanji partners Mats Hummels and Paco Alcacer will lead the line against his old club.

Hello, and welcome to DW's live match blog ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Group F showdown with reigning Spanish champions Barcelona. Much of the prematch waffle has surroudnded Lionel Messi's level of involvement this evening. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is an injury doubt, having not played a competitive match so far this season. Barca insist he is fit to play but it is unclear whether that will be from the bench or in the starting XI.

If he does miss out, 16-year-old Ansu Fati will likely start. Read more about him here:

Could Ansu Fati fill Lionel Messi's boots in Dortmund?

This is merely the first heavyweight clash of many in Group F, which has been described as the "Group of Death" by many journalists. There's always one. Inter Milan and Czech champions Slavia Prague complete the quartet, though the German and Spanish clubs are regarded as the favourites to progress.