 Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.09.2019

Sports

Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

Dortmund welcome Spanish giants Barcelona to the Signal Iduna Park for the opening game of Champions League Group F on Tuesday night. Lucien Favre's side face a tough test. We'll bring you all the news ahead of kickoff.

Monaco | Soccer Champions League Draw (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/D. Cole)

Welcome to DW's live match blog ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Group F showdown with reigning Spanish champions Barcelona. Much of the prematch waffle has centred on Lionel Messi's level of involvement this evening. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is an injury doubt, having not played a competitive match so far this season. Barca insist he is fit to play but it is unclear whether that will be from the bench or in the starting XI. 

If he does miss out, 16 year old Ansu Fati will likely start. Read more about him here:

Could Ansu Fati fill Lionel Messi's boots in Dortmund?

This is merely the first #HeavyweightClash of many in Group F, which has been described as the "Group of Death" by journalists. Inter Milan and Czech champions Slavia Prague complete the quartet, though these two are regarded as the favourites to progress. 

