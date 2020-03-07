Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund in Paris to face PSG

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Paris St. Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund (1-2 agg.)

— TEAMS!

Dortmund opt to leave Julian Brandt on the bench, where he is joined by Manuel Akanji, Mario Götze and Gio Reyna. Some options there for sure. Otherwise, the in-form players start across the board. Keen to see how Piszczek matches up against the pace of PSG's midfield.

PSG have Mbappe on the bench, which must be a question of fitness. Otherwise, Thomas Tuchel has picked an extremely attacking side with Di Maria, Neymar and Cavani all starting. I expect goals, even if there's no one there to cheer them going in.

Dortmund XI: Bürki - Hakimi, Hummels, Zagadou, Piszczek - Can, Witsel - Guerreiro, Hazard, Sancho - Haaland

PSG XI: Navas - Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat - Paredes, Gueye - Di Maria, Neymar, Sarabia - Cavani

— PSG fans have made sure the home team have at least some of their bus journey to the ground lit up by a lot of flares.

— Both sides have had good form since they last met, which adds to the expectation around this game. After this, Dortmund have the biggest game on their annual calendar: the derby against Schalke (another game without fans). Paris face Nice, also without fans.

PSG: 4-3 vs. Bordeaux, 4-0 Dijon, 5-1 vs. Lyon

BVB: 2-0 vs. Bremen, 1-0 vs. Freiburg, 2-1 vs. Gladbach

— About those fans gathering outside the Parc des Princes, it looks like they came prepared for a party. Here they are outside the Porte d'Auteuil metro station.

— There's a banner in the home stands that suggests the home fans believe Kylian Mbappe is better than Haaland. The truth is, having both playing in the same game is a lot of fun for the netural. L'Equipe reported yesterday that Mbappe was being tested for the coronavirus, and while the results were expected today (no sign of them yet) the signs suggested he did not have the virus.

— It does look a beautiful evening in Paris, but not many will be able to experience it in the stadium. There is however some talk of some PSG fans gathering outside to welcome the team.

— All eyes will be on Erling Haaland. He did score two in the first leg, but has now gone two Bundesliga games without a goal. That is almost a drought for a player who has already scored 12 in 10 for his new club. It seems likely he will play a key role here tonight.

— Good evening! Despite the fact that sporting events are being canceled or postponed around the world due to the coronavirus, the Champions League continues - just without any fans! Dortmund travel to Paris hoping that the unusual atmosphere won't stop them from making the quarterfinals.