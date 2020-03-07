 Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund in Paris to face PSG | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.03.2020

Sports

Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund in Paris to face PSG

Despite their not being any fans inside the stadium, Borussia Dortmund and Paris St. Germain will still battle it out for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals. Follow the latest updates from Paris here!

default

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Paris St. Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund (1-2 agg.)

— There's a banner in the home stands that suggests the home fans believe Kylian Mbappe is better than Haaland. The truth is, having both playing in the same game is a lot of fun for the netural. L'Equipe reported yesterday that Mbappe was being tested for the coronavirus, and while the results were expected today (no sign of them yet) the signs suggested he did not have the virus.

— It does look a beautiful evening in Paris, but not many will be able to experience it in the stadium. There is however some talk of some PSG fans gathering outside to welcome the team.

— All eyes will be on Erling Haaland. He did score two in the first leg, but has now gone two Bundesliga games without a goal. That is almost a drought for a player who has already scored 12 in 10 for his new club. It seems likely he will play a key role here tonight.

— Good evening! Despite the fact that sporting events are being canceled or postponed around the world due to the coronavirus, the Champions League continues - just without any fans! Dortmund travel to Paris hoping that the unusual atmosphere won't stop them from making the quarterfinals.

Related content

Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach - Borussia Dortmund Jubel

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund keep title dream alive as Hazard haunts Foals 07.03.2020

Dortmund came out on top in the battle of the Borussias, with Thorgan Hazard starring against his former club. Jadon Sancho was rested, but came off the bench to make a key contribution for Lucien Favre's side.

UEFA Champions League l BVB v PSG | Erling Haaland jubelt

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland announces himself on biggest stage 18.02.2020

Erling Haaland has announced himself on the biggest stage with a red-hot performance, this time in a 2-1 win over European heavyweights PSG. This was just the latest chapter in the teenager’s meteoric rise.

Ligue 1 | FC Nantes - Paris Saint-Germain | Thomas Tuchel

Champions League: Thomas Tuchel returns to Borussia Dortmund — but not as a friend 17.02.2020

Thomas Tuchel returns to Dortmund with his Paris Saint-Germain side for a much-anticipated clash in the last-16 of the Champions League. But Dortmund won’t be rolling out the red carpet for their former coach.

