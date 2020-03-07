Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund in Paris to face PSG

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Paris St. Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund (1-2 agg.)

— Both sides have had good form since they last met, which adds to the expectation around this game. After this, Dortmund have the biggest game on their annual calendar: the derby against Schalke (another game without fans). Paris face Nice, also without fans.

PSG: 4-3 vs. Bordeaux, 4-0 Dijon, 5-1 vs. Lyon

BVB: 2-0 vs. Bremen, 1-0 vs. Freiburg, 2-1 vs. Gladbach

— About those fans gathering outside the Parc des Princes, it looks like they came prepared for a party. Here they are outside the Porte d'Auteuil metro station.

— There's a banner in the home stands that suggests the home fans believe Kylian Mbappe is better than Haaland. The truth is, having both playing in the same game is a lot of fun for the netural. L'Equipe reported yesterday that Mbappe was being tested for the coronavirus, and while the results were expected today (no sign of them yet) the signs suggested he did not have the virus.

— It does look a beautiful evening in Paris, but not many will be able to experience it in the stadium. There is however some talk of some PSG fans gathering outside to welcome the team.

— All eyes will be on Erling Haaland. He did score two in the first leg, but has now gone two Bundesliga games without a goal. That is almost a drought for a player who has already scored 12 in 10 for his new club. It seems likely he will play a key role here tonight.

— Good evening! Despite the fact that sporting events are being canceled or postponed around the world due to the coronavirus, the Champions League continues - just without any fans! Dortmund travel to Paris hoping that the unusual atmosphere won't stop them from making the quarterfinals.