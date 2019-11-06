Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos

+++ Kick-off in Munich is at 18:55 CET +++

Defensive re-shuffle

But could Bayern be vulnerable at the back? Hansi Flick has opted for a back four with no recognized center-backs and only two recognized defenders. Jerome Boateng is of course suspended for this weekend's clash with Borussia Dortmund, so is that part of his thinking?

Either way, Joshua Kimmich is clear: "Our primary task to defend together and defend better."

Bayern Munich team news:

In his first game in charge, Hansi Flick makes three changes to the Bayern side which was hammered in Frankfurt. Thiago Alcantara, Philippe Coutinho and Jerome Boateng all drop to the bench to be replaced by Javi Martinez, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman.

Robert Lewandowski, who has scored in every Champions League outing this season as well as every Bundesliga game, leads the line, looking to continue a frankly ridiculous run of form.

Bayern XI: Neuer - Pavard, Martinez, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka, Müller - Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman

Last time out:

Bayern won 3-2 in Piraeus two weeks ago to remain five points clear of Tottenham Hotspur at the top of Group B. A Robert Lewandowski brace plus a Corentin Tolisso strike did the business for the Bavarians, who had made life difficult for themselves by falling behind.

GUTEN ABEND! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos in Champions League Group B.

After Saturday's 5-1 thumping at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, the German champions begin the post-Niko Kovac era at home to Greek side Olympiacos. Bayern may have slipped to fourth in the Bundesliga but interim coach Hansi Flick can secure qualification for the Champions League knock-out stage with victory this evening.