Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos

Bayern Munich head into their first game since the departure of Niko Kovac hoping to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League. Follow all of the live action here!
Bayern Munich 0 - 0 Olympiacos (Kickoff at 18:55 CET)
Hansi Flick's first match in charge of Bayern Munich is their fourth Group B match, at home to Greek side Olympiacos. Bayern, who beat Olympiacos 3-2 in Piraeus on Matchday 3, can punch their ticket to the last 16 with a win this evening.
The Bavarians are coming off a 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, their worst loss in a decade. A day later, the Bundesliga club parted ways with head coach Niko Kovac, who had led Bayern to the double last season.
