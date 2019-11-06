Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos

Bayern Munich 0 - 0 Olympiacos (Kickoff at 18:55 CET)

Hansi Flick's first match in charge of Bayern Munich is their fourth Group B match, at home to Greek side Olympiacos. Bayern, who beat Olympiacos 3-2 in Piraeus on Matchday 3, can punch their ticket to the last 16 with a win this evening.

The Bavarians are coming off a 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, their worst loss in a decade. A day later, the Bundesliga club parted ways with head coach Niko Kovac, who had led Bayern to the double last season.