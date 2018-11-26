Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Benfica

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CET +++

Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Benfica

(Robben 13')

26' - The Dutchman is involved again straight away, capitalizing on a dreadful error. But his shot is blocked.

25' - Robben goes in the book for a late tackle.

23' - Neuer comes charging out of his box to pip Jonas to a long ball forward then, moments later, his opposite number Vlachodimos, does superbly to tip a Lewandowski curler over the bar. That looked in all the way, brilliant save.

19' - Ribery nearly gets that long-awaited European goal by taking a leaf out of Robben's book. The French winger drove in from the left but hit his right-footed curler straight at the keeper.

16' - That's Robben's first Champions League goal since March 2017, his partner in crime has had to wait even longer.

14' - He tried that shot on his right (see 3') now Robben goes back to old familiar. The veteran cut in from the right, rode a couple of challenges, perhaps getting a little fortunate on the way, and then buried the trademark left-foot curler.

13' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Benfica

8' - Rafinha has a little nibble at Cervi in the middle of the park but escapes without a booking.

5' - Kimmich swings in a dipping freekick from the left that's just about cleared by the hosts. Bayern in the ascendancy early on.

3' - Lewandowski barges through the middle of the pitch and strokes it out to Robben. The old dog tries to learn new tricks and strikes with his right foot. But it goes out for a throw in. Maybe stick to the cut-inside Arjen?

1' - And we're off!

20:55 - So Kovac continues to keep faith with the old guard: Müller, Neuer, Robben and Ribery all start despite displaying varying levels of poor form. It could be argued that he had little choice, given the injuries, but it could also be argued that the club's youngsters deserve a go given the paucity of recent performances. Ulreich might also feel aggrieved given Neuer’s struggles.

It looks like he’s following Joachim Löw’s lead by using Joshua Kimmich in midfield, with Rafinha in at right back. We’ll see how that one pans out.

20:50 - The final whistle has just blown in the other game in Group E, where Ajax beat ten man AEK Athens 2-0 to book their spot in the knockout stages for the first time in over a decade. That means that the matchday 6 clash between Ajax and Bayern will determine the winners of the group, only a win by two or more goals tonight will keep Benfica’s hopes alive and AEK will be bottom.

20:45 - Hello, and welcome to matchday 5 of the Champions League, where Bayern Munich can book early passage to the knockouts.

Last time these two sides met, on matchday 1, Bayern brushed Benfica aside to give Niko Kovac a sixth win in a row as Renato Sanches produced a performance to remember at his old stomping ground. September seems a long time ago now, with some suggesting Kovac could go this week, having taking just nine points from the last 24 in the Bundesliga and with Bayern sitting in fifth.

Injuries have been added to insult, with Kovac missing a number of senior men tonight, Mats Hummels and Serge Gnabry the latest to go down with a stomach bug and adductor injury respectively. Sanches is one of only three senior outfield players named as substitutes tonight. Meritan Shabani, Woo-Yeong Jeong and Jonathan Meier are the homegrown youngsters on the bench. Here's how the sides line up.