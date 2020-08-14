Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona

Barcelona 1-4 Bayern Munich, Estadio da Luz - refresh page for live updates

(Alaba og 7' — Müller 4', 31', Perisic 22', Gnabry 27')

45'+1 HALFTIME: Barcelona 1-4 Bayern Munich — A breathless first half comes to a close. Five goals in the opening 31 minutes, four of them scored by Bayern. The Bundesliga champions have been amazing, Barcelona have been abject. There could easily be more to come after the break.

45' A snap shot by Suarez, but it's straight at Neuer.

44' Almost another opening for Bayern after a quite brilliant flick by Müller, but Kimmich unfortunately stepped on the ball at the crucial moment.

42' Boateng booked for a cynical trip on Suarez, who had skipped past the former Germany defender.

39' Chance for Lewandowski, but he heads the ball straight at Ter Stegen.

36' Perisic is in again, but he puts it over. Barcelona need to do something here otherwise Bayern could reach double figures by the end of the night. This is the first time Barcelona have ever conceded four in the first half of a Champions League game.

33' Barcelona don't know what's hit them. Bayern have been fantastic but defensively Barca have been a joke.

31' GOAL! Barcelona 1-4 Bayern Munich — Müller scores again! This is unreal. Kimmich drills a low cross in from the right and Müller is first to the ball and slides it in at the near post. Striker!

27' GOAL! Barcelona 1-3 Bayern Munich — Gnabry scores! Bayern flying here, and it's a brilliant goal constructed by Thiago, who lifts it to Goreztka and then Gnabry lashes it in. Liquid football!

25' Roberto forces a corner off Boateng. It's a poor one by Messi, but he delivers a better ball the second time of asking and Lenglet heads narrowly wide, although he was offside.

24' This is an absolutely absorbing game. Both teams looking like scoring every time they go forward, but it's Bayern who are showing the greater composure in front of goal.

22' GOAL! Barcelona 1-2 Bayern Munich — Perisic scores! Bayern back in front as Gnabry feeds him down the left, and he drills a low shot in from a tight angle. Took a slight deflection off Lenglet but disappointing from a Barcelona perspective.

20' A brilliant slaloming run by Messi gets him into a shooting position but the only thing that was missing was the finisg as Neuer gets down well to make the save.

17' The madness of the opening few minutes has subsided somewhat, but it remains an extremely open game. Half chance for Goretzka, who heads over from a corner.

14' Another Bayern chance as Thiago dinks a ball over the top to Müller whose cushioned ball finds Lewandowski, but it's an awkward one for the Pole who can't keep his shot down.

12' Lenglet heads out for Barcelona after a teasing cross from Davies on the left that almost reached Lewandowski.

10' Off the post! A Barcelona corner is worked to Messi, whose inswinging cross from the right glides over the head of Busquets and bounces onto the outside of the post. This game is nuts.

9' Big save by Neuer, who denies Suarez from close range. Bayern just let the Uruguayan walk into their box unchallenged. To say this game is open would be an understatement.

7' GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Bayern Munich — Alaba own goal! It's a freak own goal by the experienced David Alaba, who was trying to clear Jordi Alba's cross but slices it over Neuer with his weaker right foot and into his own goal. What a crazy start to this one.

The moment David Alaba sliced the ball into his own net.

4' GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Bayern Munich — Müller scores! It's an early lead for Bayern and it's Müller with a fine strike from the edge of the box after Lewandowski laid it off. Fine finish, fine start for the German side!

3' Early chance for Barcelona as Roberto puts in a cross from the right that gets beyond Boateng, but Neuer is alert and clears with his feet.

1' KICK OFF — We're underway in Lisbon!

20:45 Messi vs Lewandowski

The second and fourth highest goalscorers in Champions League history are on the field tonight. Lionel Messi is second in the all-time list with 115 goals and Robert Lewandowski is fourth, with 66. Cristiano Ronaldo is first with 130, in case you were wondering.

20:30 Müller makes history

While we're talking stats, Thomas Müller achieves another personal milestone tonight...

20:20 European giants

Tonight's meeting is between the only two sides still in the competition that have won it before. Their pedigree is undisputable: Both have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the 18th time (in 24 and 23 appearances respectively), more than any other side.

20:10 Vidal starts, Dembele makes the bench

Barcelona line up as expected. Arturo Vidal starts against his former club and Ousmane Dembele, he former Dortmund player, is fit enough to be on the bench having been suffering with an injury. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi start up top, with Antoine Griezmann on the bench again. Manuel Neuer's Germany understudy Marc-andre ter Stegen, the best second choice goalkeeper in the world, starts in goal for Barca.

20:00 Perisic in, Coman out

The only real talking point from the Bayern XI selected by Hansi Flick is the inclusion of Ivan Perisic rather than Kingsley Coman. Perisic preferred because of his better defensive capabilities, perhaps. And with Lionel Messi likely to be operating on that side of the field, it's a key consideration. Coman is on the bench though, as is Niklas Süle and Philippe Coutinho.

19:50 Team news!

Bayern's starting XI...

And Barcelona's...

Flick: Bayern not just playing Messi

Bayern boss Hansi Flick is a relative novice at this stage but it's all gone swimmingly so far. His side are now master pressers and look to have goals all over the pitch. Tonight's opponents have been less convincing since football resumed but were saved by Lionel Messi's magnificence against Napoli in the last 16. But Flick is wary of focusing only on the Argentinian.

"It is not Bayern Munich against Messi but Bayern Munich against Barcelona," he told reporters ahead of the game.



Vidal praises ex-teammate Lewandowski

Thiago won't be the only midfielder playing against his old side this evening, with Arturo Vidal likely to line up against Bayern for the first time since he left the Bundesliga champions in 2018.

The Chilean picked out Robert Lewandowski as a major threat. The Polish striekr is all but certain to win the golden boot in the Champions League this term.

"Lewandowski is truly extraordinary,'' Vidal said in the prematch press conference. "He is very dangerous and it will be very hard to defend against him, but we will be prepared.''



Pavard out, Coman fit

French defender Benjamin Pavard is Bayern's only injury absentee with Kingsley Coman "100 percent fit," according to Bayern coach Hansi Flick. Pavard's absence will likely mean Joshua Kimmich stays at rightback and Barcelona academy graduate Thiago continues in midfield, despite strong speculation he'll soon join Liverpool.

For the Spanish side, former Borussia Dortmund flyer Ousmane Dembele is back in contention after nine months out with a hamstring injury. But Barca boss Quique Setien is only expecting to get "perhaps a few minutes" from the Frenchman.

Rare battle of big beasts

Considering they've won the competition 10 times between them, Bayern and Barcelona have not met all that often. Surprisingly, the first European meeting came as recently as 1996, when the Germans ousted Johan Cruyff's team in the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) semifinal before going on to win the competition.

Barcelona have won only two of the eight meetings in the Champions League since then and were hammered 7-0 over the two legs by Jupp Heynckes side on their way to the treble in 2013. Two years later though, a strong performance at the Camp Nou helped Barcelona to the final in Berlin, which they would also go on to win. Indeed, the winner of every knockout tie featuring these two has gone on to claim the trophy.