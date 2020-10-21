Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich 0-0 Atletico Madrid, Allianz Arena

Read more: Matchday 4 - Bundesliga Bulletin

15' Big miss by Süle! How on earth has Süle missed that? The corner comes in from the right and Süle is almost shocked that the ball comes to him, and he swings his left foot at it but it comes back off the post.

13' A fleeting chance for Atletico on the counter attack but Suarez can't thread the pass through a gap in the Bayern defense.

10' Pavard angles a low cross towards Lewandowski, but Felipe is at the near post to clear.

6' First chance for Bayern Munich and it falls to Robert Lewandowski, of course. Good work by Coman down the left flank and a good cross, which Lewandowksi tries to volley in. It was a difficult one, which goes just over.

2' Just 60 days on from their Champions League final triumph in Lisbon, Bayern Munich's title defense begins here. And it's against an Atletico team that reached the last eight last time.

1' KICK OFF — We off!

Team news

Bayern's team is out and Hansi Flick has resisted the urge to throw Douglas Costa into the team for his first Champions League start since returning to the club. Instead, Corentin Tolisso comes in, presumably with Leon Goretzka pushing further forward. Once again, Alphonso Davies is on the bench.

Joao Felix partners Luis Suarez in attack for Atletico Madrid, who otherwise line up as expected. Diego Costa misses out through injury.

Gnabry tests positive for COVID-19

A UEFA spokesperson has confirmed that this evening's match between Bayern and Atletico will go ahead as planned. The fixture had been cast in doubt after Germany winger Serge Gnabry tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The UEFA spokesperson provided no further details, but all of Bayern's players were tested for the virus again on Wednesday morning. Under UEFA coronavirus protocols, Bayern had until six hours prior to kick off to present negative tests for all of the players involved in the match. The match would have been called off if fewer than 13 players, including a goalkeeper, had tested negative for the virus.

Previous meetings

Bayern and Atletico have met on four previous occasions, with all four games coming in the 2015-16 Champions League campaign. During the group stage, both sides won 1-0 win on home soil. The semifinal clash followed the same pattern, but away goals decided the tie with Atletico scoring in Munich.

Fun fact

Hansi Flick's side made history in 2019-20, winning every game en route to claiming their sixth European Cup – the first team to lift the trophy with a perfect record. The defeat of Paris Saint-Germain was Bayern's 11th straight UEFA Champions League success, setting a new record.

Prematch spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

Last season, Lewandowski finished as the top scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals, two shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's competition record of 17 for Real Madrid in 2013-14. The Pole has already started this season in prolific form with nine goals in eight games for club and country.

Pre-match spotlight: Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan may experience unwanted flashbacks when he faces Bayern after being part of the Barcelona side that suffered the ignominy of an 8-2 loss during the Champions League finals tournament in Lisbon. Now on the books at Atletico, he can at least be confident in not conceding as often.

Read more: Bayern take action amid racism allegations

Fun fact

Bayern became only the seventh team to win all six games in the group stage last season, recording big wins at Tottenham (7-2) – in which Serge Gnabry scored four goals – and Red Star (6-0) – in which Robert Lewandowski scored the fastest quadruple in Champions League history at 16 minutes.

Possible lineup: Bayern Munich

Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Hernandez – Goretzka, Kimmich – Costa, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

Possible lineup: Atletico Madrid

Oblak – Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi – Koke, Saul – Llorente, Carrasco – Suarez, Joao Felix