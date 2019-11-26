Champions League live: Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's progression and Lucien Favre's job are on the line as BVB travel to face Lionel Messi and co. in Barcelona. The German side are a point behind their opponents but without Barca old boy Paco Alcacer.
+++ Refresh page for updates +++
— Once again, Lucien Favre has dropped Jadon Sancho to the bench and that will only intensify the rumors of Lucien Favre's mistrust of the Englishman. ""We need players on the pitch who are focused and ready." Harsh words for a player who despite his disciplinary issues, has given Dortmund a lot last season and this. And a gutsy decision for the coach to make when he's playing Barcelona away with his job on the line.
— TEAMS! Barcelona opt to play Ousmane Dembele against his old team, and Ivan Rakitic is also in the starting line-up. Griezmann is on the bench. As for Dortmund, well I'm not sure what to make of that formation. Think Hakimi will be playing in a more attacking role. Jadon Sancho and Mario Götze are on the bench.
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen - Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Junior - De Jong, Busquets, Rakitic - Messi, Suarez, Dembele
Dortmund XI: Bürki - Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Schulz - Witsel, Weigl - Hakimi, Guerreiro - Reus, Brandt
— Reports from journalists on the ground suggest tonight's game won't be sold out, which is a huge surprise. Those who are attending, particularly those in yellow, will make sure their voices are heard. Our man Thomas Klein has recorded Dortmund fans making their way towards the stadium.
— Lionel Messi is set to make his 700th Barca appearance tonight. In that time, he has scored 612 goals, assisted 235 more and won 34 trophies. The numbers are terrifying enough for any side, but particularly a wounded Dortmund team in desperate need of something to take home at the end of tonight.
— Hello, and wilkommen to DW's coverage of matchday five of the Champions League and Borussia Dortmund's trip to the Nou Camp.
After they fell 3-0 behind to bottom side Paderborn before coming back for a point on Friday, the pressure is firmly only Dortmund, and Lucien Favre in particular. Last time out in the Champions League they needed a similarly monumental comeback to dispose of Inter Milan.
BVB start tonight on 7 points, one behind Barcelona and three ahead of Inter, who have the marginally superior head-to-head record. All to play for.
Borussia Dortmund's progression and Lucien Favre's job are on the line as BVB travel to face Lionel Messi and co. in Barcelona. The German side are a point behind their opponents but without Barca old boy Paco Alcacer. (27.11.2019)
It was a weekend of high drama at the top of the table as leaders Gladbach came unstuck, Dortmund fell apart and Bayern got back to their best. The same can't be said of Hertha Berlin, who are in big trouble. (24.11.2019)
Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus apologized to fans following Friday's 3-3 draw with Paderborn. The manner of performance and the result have only increased the heat on head coach Lucien Favre. (22.11.2019)
A Friday night fright has left Borussia Dortmund's Lucien Favre with two games to save his job. Unfortunately for him, the first is a trip to face Barcelona and Lionel Messi. How did it come to this for the Swiss coach? (26.11.2019)
Another brace from Borussia Dortmund's Champions League charm Achraf Hakimi helped the German side to a famous 3-2 comeback. As rousing and vital as it was, the victory came with a few striking warnings. (06.11.2019)