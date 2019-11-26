Champions League live: Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

+++ Refresh page for updates +++

— Once again, Lucien Favre has dropped Jadon Sancho to the bench and that will only intensify the rumors of Lucien Favre's mistrust of the Englishman. ""We need players on the pitch who are focused and ready." Harsh words for a player who despite his disciplinary issues, has given Dortmund a lot last season and this. And a gutsy decision for the coach to make when he's playing Barcelona away with his job on the line.

— TEAMS! Barcelona opt to play Ousmane Dembele against his old team, and Ivan Rakitic is also in the starting line-up. Griezmann is on the bench. As for Dortmund, well I'm not sure what to make of that formation. Think Hakimi will be playing in a more attacking role. Jadon Sancho and Mario Götze are on the bench.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen - Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Junior - De Jong, Busquets, Rakitic - Messi, Suarez, Dembele

Dortmund XI: Bürki - Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Schulz - Witsel, Weigl - Hakimi, Guerreiro - Reus, Brandt

— Reports from journalists on the ground suggest tonight's game won't be sold out, which is a huge surprise. Those who are attending, particularly those in yellow, will make sure their voices are heard. Our man Thomas Klein has recorded Dortmund fans making their way towards the stadium.

— Lionel Messi is set to make his 700th Barca appearance tonight. In that time, he has scored 612 goals, assisted 235 more and won 34 trophies. The numbers are terrifying enough for any side, but particularly a wounded Dortmund team in desperate need of something to take home at the end of tonight.

— Hello, and wilkommen to DW's coverage of matchday five of the Champions League and Borussia Dortmund's trip to the Nou Camp.

After they fell 3-0 behind to bottom side Paderborn before coming back for a point on Friday, the pressure is firmly only Dortmund, and Lucien Favre in particular. Last time out in the Champions League they needed a similarly monumental comeback to dispose of Inter Milan.

BVB start tonight on 7 points, one behind Barcelona and three ahead of Inter, who have the marginally superior head-to-head record. All to play for.