Champions League live: Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

-- Hello, and wilkommen to DW's coverage of matchday five of the Champions League and Borussia Dortmund's trip to the Nou Camp.

After they fell 3-0 behind to bottom side Paderborn before coming back for a point on Friday, the pressure is firmly only Dortmund, and Lucien Favre in particular. Last time out in the Champions League they needed a similarly monumental comeback to dispose of Inter Milan.

BVB start tonight on 7 points, one behind Barcelona and three ahead of Inter, who have the marginally superior head-to-head record. All to play for.