Champions League live: Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's progression and Lucien Favre's job are on the line as BVB travel to face Lionel Messi and co. in Barcelona. The German side are a point behind their opponents but without Barca old boy Paco Alcacer.
-- Hello, and wilkommen to DW's coverage of matchday five of the Champions League and Borussia Dortmund's trip to the Nou Camp.
After they fell 3-0 behind to bottom side Paderborn before coming back for a point on Friday, the pressure is firmly only Dortmund, and Lucien Favre in particular. Last time out in the Champions League they needed a similarly monumental comeback to dispose of Inter Milan.
BVB start tonight on 7 points, one behind Barcelona and three ahead of Inter, who have the marginally superior head-to-head record. All to play for.
