Champions League live: Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

— Lionel Messi is set to make his 700th Barca appearance tonight. In that time, he has scored 612 goals, assisted 235 more and won 34 trophies. The numbers are terrifying enough for any side, but particularly a wounded Dortmund team in desperate need of something to take home at the end of tonight.

— Hello, and wilkommen to DW's coverage of matchday five of the Champions League and Borussia Dortmund's trip to the Nou Camp.

After they fell 3-0 behind to bottom side Paderborn before coming back for a point on Friday, the pressure is firmly only Dortmund, and Lucien Favre in particular. Last time out in the Champions League they needed a similarly monumental comeback to dispose of Inter Milan.

BVB start tonight on 7 points, one behind Barcelona and three ahead of Inter, who have the marginally superior head-to-head record. All to play for.