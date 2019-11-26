 Champions League live: Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League live: Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's progression and Lucien Favre's job are on the line as BVB travel to face Lionel Messi and co. in Barcelona. The German side are a point behind their opponents but without Barca old boy Paco Alcacer.

UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund - FC Barcelona (Reuters/L. Kuegeler)

+++ All times in CET, refresh page for updates +++

-- Hello, and wilkommen to DW's coverage of matchday five of the Champions League and Borussia Dortmund's trip to the Nou Camp.

After they fell 3-0 behind to bottom side Paderborn before coming back for a point on Friday, the pressure is firmly only Dortmund, and Lucien Favre in particular. Last time out in the Champions League they needed a similarly monumental comeback to dispose of Inter Milan.

BVB start tonight on 7 points, one behind Barcelona and three ahead of Inter, who have the marginally superior head-to-head record. All to play for.

Watch video 01:39

Difficult match ahead for Borussia Dortmund in Barcelona

DW recommends

Bundesliga Bulletin: Gladbach stumble, Dortmund crumble and Lewandowski blanks

It was a weekend of high drama at the top of the table as leaders Gladbach came unstuck, Dortmund fell apart and Bayern got back to their best. The same can't be said of Hertha Berlin, who are in big trouble. (24.11.2019)  

Lucien Favre out of favor as Dortmund 'apologize' for Paderborn performance

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus apologized to fans following Friday's 3-3 draw with Paderborn. The manner of performance and the result have only increased the heat on head coach Lucien Favre. (22.11.2019)  

Champions League: The issues that may cost Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre his job

A Friday night fright has left Borussia Dortmund's Lucien Favre with two games to save his job. Unfortunately for him, the first is a trip to face Barcelona and Lionel Messi. How did it come to this for the Swiss coach? (26.11.2019)  

Borussia Dortmund: Flaky, fun and a team to be feared after Achraf Hakimi downs Inter

Another brace from Borussia Dortmund's Champions League charm Achraf Hakimi helped the German side to a famous 3-2 comeback. As rousing and vital as it was, the victory came with a few striking warnings. (06.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Difficult match ahead for Borussia Dortmund in Barcelona  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC- Borussia Dortmund Lucien Favre

Champions League: The issues that may cost Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre his job 26.11.2019

A Friday night fright has left Borussia Dortmund's Lucien Favre with two games to save his job. Unfortunately for him, the first is a trip to face Barcelona and Lionel Messi. How did it come to this for the Swiss coach?

Difficult match ahead for Borussia Dortmund in Barcelona 26.11.2019

Wednesday night’s Champions League matchups include a hugely important one for Dortmund's coach Lucien Favre. His Bundesliga club have been on a terrible run, and Favre has apparently been been given the club's next two matches to save his job.

Borussia Dortmund - SC Paderborn 07

Lucien Favre out of favor as Dortmund 'apologize' for Paderborn performance 22.11.2019

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus apologized to fans following Friday's 3-3 draw with Paderborn. The manner of performance and the result have only increased the heat on head coach Lucien Favre.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  