Champions League live: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich

Just over a year ago, Bayern Munich dealt Barcelona one of their worst ever defeats. Since then, Bayern have added quality to an already formidable squad, while Barcelona have lost talisman Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann amid salary-cap troubles.

On Tuesday, they meet again at Camp Nou. Here's the lowdown ahead of kickoff, the live blog will start at 20:00 (CEST).

Bayern team news

Bayern travel to Barcelona with almost a full squad; only Corentin Tolisso is missing due to injury.

Both Robert Lewandowski (adductor) and Serge Gnabry (back) were withdrawn in the recent victory over RB Leipzig, but are expected to recover in time.

Bayern are on a five-game winning streak following a 1-1 draw with Gladbach on the opening day of the season.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona head into this clash with a number of injury concerns.

Forwards Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, and Martin Braithwaite are all missing, while there are also doubts over the fitness of defenders Jordi Alba and Sergino Dest.

As a result, coach Ronald Koemann may be forced to tinker with his favored 4-3-3 formation. On the plus side, Barcelona's fixture against Sevilla scheduled for the weekend was postponed, giving the Blaugrana extra time to prepare.

Possible line-ups

Barcelona (3-5-2): Ter Stegen; Pique, Lenglet, Araujo; Alba, Pedri, Busquets, F. De Jong, Roberto; Depay, L. De Jong

Bayern (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Davies, Süle, Upamecano, Pavard; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Müller, Musiala; Lewandowski