Champions League: Leverkusen shocked at home, PSG outplay Real Madrid

Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow

(Höwedes o.g. 25' - Krychowiak 16', Barinov 37')

Peter Bosz's side gifted their Russian visitors three points in Leverkusen's opening group-stage game of the new Champions League season. The result damages Leverkusen's hope of finishing third, and therefore qualifying for the Europa League.

After former Schalke captain Benedikt Höwedes drew Leverkusen level by deflecting a shot into his own net, Lukas Hradecky's misplaced pass landed straight at the feet of Dmitri Barinov, who sent his first-time effort into the empty net.

In the second half, Kai Havertz header over as he tried his best to drag Leverkusen back into the game but not even the young star could find an equalizer.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a late chance as Juventus threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Atletico Madrid in Group D's other game.

PSG impressed at home against Real Madrid

Tuchel gets PSG on track, Gündogan stars for City

With both sides missing a host of star players, the big-game feel surrounding this group A clash was a little more subdued than normal. PSG, under the guidance of head coach Thomas Tuchel, looked anything but short of quality. A 3-0 win for PSG came thanks to Angel Di Maria's brace and a late goal by Thomas Meunier as Real Madrid, who had a Gareth Bale goal ruled out by VAR, looked short of their best.

Ilkay Gündogan scored one and assisted another in Manchester City's 3-0 away win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bayern top group B after winning their opening game against Red Star Belgrade 3-0. Germany's defending champions travel to London next (October 1) to face last year's finalists Tottenham, who drew 2-2 away against Olympiacos in their first group-stage game.