 Champions League: Leverkusen shocked at home, PSG outplay Real Madrid | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League: Leverkusen shocked at home, PSG outplay Real Madrid

Self-inflicted wounds hindered Bayer Leverkusen in their first game of the new Champions League season. In Paris, a host of stars were missing but one side coped better than the other and came out on top.

Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen - Lokomotive Moskau (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow
(Höwedes o.g. 25' - Krychowiak 16', Barinov 37')

Peter Bosz's side gifted their Russian visitors three points in Leverkusen's opening group-stage game of the new Champions League season. The result damages Leverkusen's hope of finishing third, and therefore qualifying for the Europa League.

After former Schalke captain Benedikt Höwedes drew Leverkusen level by deflecting a shot into his own net, Lukas Hradecky's misplaced pass landed straight at the feet of Dmitri Barinov, who sent his first-time effort into the empty net.

In the second half, Kai Havertz header over as he tried his best to drag Leverkusen back into the game but not even the young star could find an equalizer.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a late chance as Juventus threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Atletico Madrid in Group D's other game.

PSG impressed at home against Real Madrid

PSG impressed at home against Real Madrid

Tuchel gets PSG on track, Gündogan stars for City

With both sides missing a host of star players, the big-game feel surrounding this group A clash was a little more subdued than normal. PSG, under the guidance of head coach Thomas Tuchel, looked anything but short of quality. A 3-0 win for PSG came thanks to Angel Di Maria's brace and a late goal by Thomas Meunier as Real Madrid, who had a Gareth Bale goal ruled out by VAR, looked short of their best.

Ilkay Gündogan scored one and assisted another in Manchester City's 3-0 away win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bayern top group B after winning their opening game against Red Star Belgrade 3-0. Germany's defending champions travel to London next (October 1) to face last year's finalists Tottenham, who drew 2-2 away against Olympiacos in their first group-stage game.

Related content

Monaco | Soccer Champions League Draw

Champions League: German clubs handed tough group stage opponents 29.08.2019

Tottenham, Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are among the teams drawn to face the Bundesliga's European adventurers in the Champions League group stages this year. Fans should be licking their lips.

Frankreich Tuchel und Draxler

Julian Draxler and Thomas Tuchel on Neymar, egos and team spirit at PSG 30.07.2019

With Paris Saint-Germain's season opener a few days away, the future of Neymar dominates talk. German coach Thomas Tuchel wants the team to pull together while his compatriot Julian Draxler spoke about the impact of ego.

Fussball Champions League Spieltag 5 Gruppe C l Paris PSG vs Liverpool Tor 2:0 - Neymar

Neymar and co: The megastars still waiting on big-money moves this summer 13.08.2019

Neymar, Bale, Pogba, Eriksen and Dybala were each banking on a move away from their respective clubs this summer. But, with the Premier League transfer window already shut, and others not far behind, time is running out.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  