 Champions League: Lazio vs. Borussia Dortmund - build-up | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League: Lazio vs. Borussia Dortmund - build-up

Borussia Dortmund travel to the Italian capital Rome for the opening game of the Champions League for a meeting with Lazio and former striker Ciro Immobile. Follow all the build-up in DW’s match blog.

Fußball | Italien | Lazio Rom vs. FC Bologna (picture-alliance/Hoch Zwei)

Hello and welcome one and all to DW’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League tie between Lazio and Borussia Dortmund in Group F (kick-off 21:00 CET/20:00 GMT/10:30 ET). DW’s match blog goes live 90 minutes before the first whistle, until then we've got you covered with a look at all the pre-match angles.

- Read more: Bundesliga Bulletin: Reus Dortmund's super sub, Müller shines for Bayern

Previous meetings 

These two sides have only met before in European competition, in the 1995 UEFA Cup quarterfinals. Lazio secured a 1-0 win on home soil in Rome thanks to a Steffen Freund own goal, but Dortmund progressed after a 2-0 win at the Westfalenstadion with Stephane Chapuisat and Karl-Heinz Riedle (in injury time) on the scoresheet. 

Fun fact 

While Dortmund are embarking on a fifth successive Champions League campaign, Lazio are marking their comeback after a 13-year absence. The Italians' most recent appearance in the 2007/08 campaign saw them finish bottom of a group that featured Real Madrid, Olympiacos and Werder Bremen. 

Pre-match spotlight: Erling Haaland 

In his debut Champions League season, Dortmund’s Norwegian starlet netted a mere 10 goals in eight games. Eight of those goals came during the group stages with Salzburg before he scored a brace for BVB against PSG leaving him at a clip of just over 55 minutes per goal.

Fun fact 

Dortmund have only picked up three wins in their last 16 European away matches (D4 L9)all of which have come in the group stages. Their record in Italy doesn’t make for pleasant reading either with just four wins from a possible 16 (D2, L10). 

Pre-match spotlight: Ciro Immobile  

Striker Ciro Immobile was on the Borussia Dortmund books in 2014/15. He netted just three goals in 24 Bundesliga gamesbut notched up four in six UEFA Champions League appearances. Since joining Lazio, it’s fair to say he’s rediscovered his shooting boots, with 126 goals in 181 appearances. 

- Read more: Sports news feed: Wonderkid Moukoko hits hat trick for Dortmund amid crowd abuse

Fun fact 

Jude Bellingham became Dortmund'youngest-ever scorer on his debut but, given the delayed start to this season's tournamenthas missed out a chance to become the club's youngest Champions League appearance maker by 17 days. Giovanni Reyna holds the record after playing against PSG last season aged 17 years and 95 days.

Possible line-up: Lazio 

Strakosha – PatricAcerbiHoedt – Milinkovic-Savic – Parolo, Lucas Leiva – Fares, Luis Alberto – Immobile, Correa  

Possible line-up: Borussia Dortmund 

Bürki - Piszczek, Hummels, Delaney - Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Hazard - Sancho, Reus  Haaland 

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  