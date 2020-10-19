Champions League: Lazio vs. Borussia Dortmund - build-up

Hello and welcome one and all to DW’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League tie between Lazio and Borussia Dortmund in Group F (kick-off 21:00 CET/20:00 GMT/10:30 ET). DW’s match blog goes live 90 minutes before the first whistle, until then we've got you covered with a look at all the pre-match angles.

Previous meetings

These two sides have only met before in European competition, in the 1995 UEFA Cup quarterfinals. Lazio secured a 1-0 win on home soil in Rome thanks to a Steffen Freund own goal, but Dortmund progressed after a 2-0 win at the Westfalenstadion with Stephane Chapuisat and Karl-Heinz Riedle (in injury time) on the scoresheet.

Fun fact

While Dortmund are embarking on a fifth successive Champions League campaign, Lazio are marking their comeback after a 13-year absence. The Italians' most recent appearance in the 2007/08 campaign saw them finish bottom of a group that featured Real Madrid, Olympiacos and Werder Bremen.

Pre-match spotlight: Erling Haaland

In his debut Champions League season, Dortmund’s Norwegian starlet netted a mere 10 goals in eight games. Eight of those goals came during the group stages with Salzburg before he scored a brace for BVB against PSG leaving him at a clip of just over 55 minutes per goal.

Fun fact

Dortmund have only picked up three wins in their last 16 European away matches (D4 L9), all of which have come in the group stages. Their record in Italy doesn’t make for pleasant reading either with just four wins from a possible 16 (D2, L10).

Pre-match spotlight: Ciro Immobile

Striker Ciro Immobile was on the Borussia Dortmund books in 2014/15. He netted just three goals in 24 Bundesliga games, but notched up four in six UEFA Champions League appearances. Since joining Lazio, it’s fair to say he’s rediscovered his shooting boots, with 126 goals in 181 appearances.

Fun fact

Jude Bellingham became Dortmund's youngest-ever scorer on his debut but, given the delayed start to this season's tournament, has missed out a chance to become the club's youngest Champions League appearance maker by 17 days. Giovanni Reyna holds the record after playing against PSG last season aged 17 years and 95 days.

Possible line-up: Lazio

Strakosha – Patric, Acerbi, Hoedt – Milinkovic-Savic – Parolo, Lucas Leiva – Fares, Luis Alberto – Immobile, Correa

Possible line-up: Borussia Dortmund

Bürki - Piszczek, Hummels, Delaney - Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Hazard - Sancho, Reus – Haaland