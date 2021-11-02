Champions League: Julian Nagelsmann returns as Bayern Munich qualify for Round of 16

Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica, Allianz Arena

(Lewandowski 26', 61', 84', Gnabry 32', Sané 49' — Morato 38', Darwin 74')

Bayern Munich qualifying for the knockout stages before the end of the group stages is not uncommon.

For it to be confirmed following a 10-day period that saw Lucas Hernandez avoid prison time, Joshua Kimmich spark a national debate about his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the club suffer an historic German Cup exit to Gladbach speaks to the quality of Bayern Munich.

After missing four games due to COVID-19, Julian Nagelsmann returned to the Bayern Munich sidelines to guide Bayern towards what they do best, namely win comprehensively.

While likely infuriated by conceding goals from a set-piece and an unnecessary counterattack with the game in hand, Nagelsmann has more reason to enjoy the win than critique it too much.

Robert Lewandowski scored another Bayern hat trick despite missing a penalty

"It was fun to watch, I told the lads that," Nagelsmann told Amazon afterwards. "Conceding a goal from a set-piece was not what we had planned but on the whole it was a great performance."

Super Sané

Teenager Tanguy Nianzou (playing for the first time since September) was solid in defense, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané were dominant on the flanks and Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick on his 100th appearance in the competition despite missing a penalty. The Pole now has 81 Champions League goals.

"I didn't get a lot of the ball in the first 20 minutes and it's hard to stay patient," Lewandowski said afterwards. "When you score the first goal though, it's a bit easier to play after that."

Last time out, it took 70 minutes for Bayern to find a breakthrough. This time they already had four by the time the clock clicked into the final 20 minutes. By the end of the game, after Serge Gnabry's artistic flick and Sané's superb half-volley had the crowd gasping in amazement, Bayern had five.

It is hard to suggest Bayern were not at their best when they scored so many, but the manner of the goals conceded and the lack of defensive balance are reoccurring problems. Freiburg, currently the Bundesliga's only undefeated side, are next on Bayern's schedule and are perfectly capable of taking advantage of such errors.

The truth is though, whenever necessary and whenever they want to another gear always feels well within Bayern's grasp. The rest of the Bundesliga has long known this. For the last few years, Europe's best teams have been well aware too.

Now it's up to Bayern to get the balance right between scoring 17 goals in four Champions League games and conceding nine in their last three in all competitions.

As Nagelsmann said afterwards: "Other teams will have an eye on us but we need to confirm why."