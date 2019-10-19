 Champions League: Inter clash a chance for redemption for Dortmund′s Jadon Sancho | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League: Inter clash a chance for redemption for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

After being excluded from Borussia Dortmund's squad on the weekend, Jadon Sancho now has a chance to step up. With big names missing the Champions League trip to Inter, expectations for the young Englishman are high.

Fußball Bundesliga | Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund | 1:2 (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Jadon Sancho has the perfect platform to get back into the good books at Borussia Dortmund as they travel to Inter Milan for their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old had €100,000 ($111,000) docked from his pay for returning late from international duty with England and was also excluded from Dortmund's Bundesliga squad to face table-toppers Borussia Mönchengladbach on the weekend.

Missing that clash against the surprise Bundesliga leaders, which Dortmund won 1-0 without Sancho, probably hurt more than any monetary fine. While it may have been an appropriate sanction, now is the time for redemption.

"Jadon is a great kid, but he's still very young," Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc said.

"He's grown up very fast and sometimes he tests the boundaries. We're there to set the boundaries again."

With Sancho's punishment out of the way it's up to him to prove he's worthy of a starting place in Lucien Favre's team with how he conducts himself both on and off the field.

Despite a drop in form recently, the quickfire forward could prove the difference in a tricky Champions League fixture.

Injuries present opportunities

After a blistering start to the season with two goals and five assists in his first five matches, Sancho's production has dropped with just one goal and an assist in his last five matches.

Dortmund need their youngest star back in form, especially as they travel to Milan without captain Marco Reus (six goals) and Paco Alcacer (seven goals) due to illness and injury. Since Alcacer's arrival, Dortmund have only had to make do without both of their main attacking stars in one match, which resulted in a tie-killing 3-0 loss to Tottenham in last season's Champions League quarterfinals.

Mario Götze's return from a cold will soften the blow, but Favre's hand will likely be forced to return Sancho to the starting lineup.

Inter Milan have been flying in Serie A under Antonio Conte with seven wins from eight matches using an attacking 3-5-2 formation. They boast the best attack and second-best defense in the league. In the Champions League, they were held to a disappointng draw at home to Slavia Prague but were unlucky to come away empty-handed against Barcelona after adapting to a disciplined five-man defense.

"We need a good performance. We know the two games against Inter are extremely important," Zorc said. "They will probably decide who will progress [to the knockout stage]."

Dortmund will likely aim to force Inter to play their more defensive five-man system at the back, which is where Sancho could prove his worth.

The England international's pace, movement, and ability to take on his man could be crucial to efforts to pull a deep defensive block out of place and create chances inside the penalty area. Since Inter often try to clog up the midfield and push opposition to the wings, Sancho should see a lot of the ball.

Defensively, his presence could also help eliminate the threat of Inter's right wing-back Antonio Candreva, who is particularly dangerous pushing forward. Favre often switches Sancho between the right and left wings throughout matches, meaning both Candreva and fellow wing-back Kwando Asamoah will likely have to adapt constantly throughout the 90 minutes as they aim to keep tabs on the Dortmund youngster.

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

Jadon Sancho (center) will be looking to step up in place of Marco Reus (right) and Paco Alcacer (left)

Time to deliver

The stage is certainly set for the youngster to produce a perfect reaction to his disciplinary saga.

Young players can be prone to mistakes, especially when their progression has been as rapid as Sancho's. His rise at Dortmund has put a lot of pressure on his shoulders, with the team often looking to him for inspiration in attack.

Both player and club appear to have put last weekend behind them and now it's time to get back to football. Against a tough, defensively sound opponent such as Inter Milan, Sancho will once again be expected to lead from the front.

DW recommends

Marco Reus fires Borussia Dortmund back to winning ways in Jadon Sancho's absence

With Jadon Sancho suspended, Borussia Dortmund turned to captain Marco Reus to end a run of three consecutive Bundesliga draws. Once again, the video assistant referee also caused controversy. (20.10.2019)  

Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho is now Borussia Dortmund's most important player

The English teenager struck again against a stubborn Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday 5. Jadon Sancho always had the skill, but has now added an end product which could prove vital in the title race. (22.09.2019)  

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund punished for lack of killer touch

Borussia Dortmund will look back with regret on their loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 of the Champions League. Despite plenty of opportunities, the killer instinct was missing in BVB when it mattered most. (06.03.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Borussia Dortmund gegen Borussia Mönchengladbach

Marco Reus fires Borussia Dortmund back to winning ways in Jadon Sancho's absence 19.10.2019

With Jadon Sancho suspended, Borussia Dortmund turned to captain Marco Reus to end a run of three consecutive Bundesliga draws. Once again, the video assistant referee also caused controversy.

Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern München Niklas Süle

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich slip up again in open title race 20.10.2019

The Bundesliga action returned with a bang. Bayern Munich conceded in the first and last minute, while Borussia Dortmund managed to break their form of conceding late. There are currently two points between the top nine.

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach | Jubel

Bundesliga: Dortmund topple Gladbach in Battle of the Borussias 19.10.2019

Marco Reus scored the only game of the game against his former club as Dortmund claimed the bragging rights against Gladbach in the Battle of the Borussias. The Foals remain top of the Bundesliga despite the result.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  