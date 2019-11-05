 Champions League: Hope in defeat for Leverkusen as Juventus exploit quality gulf | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League: Hope in defeat for Leverkusen as Juventus exploit quality gulf

Bayer Leverkusen needed to beat Juventus and hope that Atletico Madrid lost to Lokomotiv Moscow. Neither happened, but Leverkusen can look to the Europa League with optimism, writes Michael Da Silva at BayArena.

Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus - UEFA Champions League (picture-alliance/M. Egerton)

It’ll be the Europa League for Leverkusen then. The Bundesliga side made a decent fist of it, but lacked a sense of adventure and played it a bit too safe against a Juventus side who played well within themselves. The Old Lady’s own status as Group D winners was already secure, and Leverkusen needed to risk it all to stand a chance of pulling off a memorable victory.

This was a lesson for a youthful but naive Werkself, who had given themselves a slim chance of qualification for the last 16 with back-to-back victories coming into this game, crucially over their direct rivals for qualification, Atletico. In short, Leverkusen needed to win and hope Atletico didn’t. Ultimately, neither happened.

On this occasion Peter Bosz’s in-form side met a Juventus team who have far too much big-game experience to be concerned here. They played well within themselves and the game was decided by a single moment of quality with 15 minutes to go. Substitute Paulo Dybala’s injection of pace left Sven Bender in his wake, and Cristiano Ronaldo was left with a tap-in. BayArena fell silent, but for a pocket of rambunctious Juve fans in the way corner. Gonzalo Higuain thrashed in another in stoppage time, and the ball had barely hit the back of net before you could hear the sound of the plastic seats tipping up.

This was a night when Leverkusen were high on intensity and intent, and against lesser teams would have knocked in two or three, but against these wily old Champions League campaigners, something a little extra special was required. Kai Havertz, who could have scored on the stroke of half time if not for a brilliant last-ditch tackle by Merih Demiral, displayed an array of elegant touches and great vision, which was complimented by Moussa Diaby’s directness and eye for goal, which he showed when he crashed a thunderous shot against the post in the 11th minute, leaving his former teammate Gianluigi Buffon rooted to the spot.

Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus - UEFA Champions League (Getty Images/L. Baron)

Double act: Dybala's electric pace allowed Ronaldo to score the opener in Leverkusen.

Diaby, a 20-year-old signed from Paris Saint-Germain in the close season, has proved the kind of acquisition that could make the difference for Leverkusen in Europe’s second tier competition. For all of Juventus’ experience, Diaby was the one player who had Danilo and Demiral on the back foot whenever he touched the ball. 

“We are disappointed in the locker room,” Diaby told DW. “We gave everything but Juventus are a tough team to play. They defend really well and we tried everything to beat them. Luck wasn’t on our side.”

Luck may not have been on their side, but there can be no doubt that Juventus’ victory was thoroughly deserved. If nothing else, it was a lesson in ruthlessness. Diaby is a player very much in the mould of Bosz, and a symbol of what Leverkusen may achieve in the competition, one which the Dutchman almost won with Ajax in 2017.

“We go into the Europa League next year and will give everything to win that competition,” Diaby added. "We have good players, a good mentality and we will try again.”

Leverkusen were always the outsiders in a Champions League group that contained two of Europe’s big-hitters. Bosz’s side have discovered that they don’t belong in such company yet, but they have the quality to ruffle some feathers again on the European stage in 2020.

DW recommends

Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen flip the script on Atletico Madrid but have they turned the corner?

A 2-1 win earned with rugged defending and set piece mastery saw Bayer Leverkusen turn the tables on Atletico Madrid. The win keeps the Germans alive in the Champions League but does it also show they have another side? (07.11.2019)  

Champions League: Juventus prove too good for Leverkusen

The Bundesliga side were taught a lesson in how to handle big European nights. Despite having more possession, Leverkusen failed to really trouble Cristiano Ronaldo and co, who proved more effective. (02.10.2019)  

Related content

UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund - Inter Mailand | Torjubel (2:2)

Achraf Hakimi and Julian Brandt inspire famous Borussia Dortmund comeback 05.11.2019

After trailing 0-2 at the break, Borussia Dortmund produced a furious second-half performance to beat Inter thanks to goals from Achraf Hakimi and Julian Brandt. After Barcelona drew, it's all to play for in Group F.

UEFA Champions League | RB Leipzig vs. Olympique Lyon | 2. TOR Lyon

Champions League: What the Bundesliga clubs can learn from Matchday 2 03.10.2019

The second matchday of the Champions League witnessed a Bayern Munich attacking masterclass in London and a defensive capitulation from RB Leipzig. Here’s what each Bundesliga club can take from their game.

UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund - FC Barcelona Mats Hummels

Champions League: What the German clubs can learn from matchday 1 19.09.2019

The opening matchday of the 2019-20 Champions League saw a mixed bag of performances and results for the German clubs. Bayern Munich's new signings caught the eye while an old hand impressed for Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  