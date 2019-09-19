 Champions League: Hakimi double does the business for Dortmund in Prague | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.10.2019

Sports

Champions League: Hakimi double does the business for Dortmund in Prague

Dortmund's matchwinner in Prague was an unlikely one. Achraf Hakimi scored a fine double — one in each half — to ensure the Bundesliga side's unbeaten start to the Champions League season continues.

Tschechien Champions League SK Slavia Prague v Borussia Dortmund (AFP/M. Cizek)

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund, Eden Arena
(Hakimi 35' 89')

Dortmund's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi was the unlikely hero, scoring both goals as Dortmund downed Slavia Prague with a professional performance on the road.

Dortmund were the more dangerous side in the first half, but Slavia Prague created some chances of their own. The best came from midfielder Lukas Masopust, who beat the offside trap and fended off Raphael Gueirrero, but Roman Bürki emerged quickly and blocked the shot well.

The hosts were made to pay for that miss a few minutes later when Hakimi opened the scoring for Dortmund with a fine solo effort. The defender-cum-midfielder galloped forward on the counter-attack, drove into the box and resisted the temptation to pass to the unmarked Jadon Sancho, instead arrowing a left-foot drive into the roof of the Slavia Prague net.

Prague were playing a high defensive line throughout, allowing Dortmund to get behind them on the counter-attack. Sancho almost took advantage when his pace set him free down the right, but his low cross was just centimeters too far ahead of Marco Reus, who was at full stretch.

Sancho was lively and had a chance to put the game to bed when he was sent clean through on goal after beating the offside trap, but the England teenager over-ran the ball.

Hakimi, however, made no such error with a strong run and assured finish through the legs of Ondrej Kolar to seal the points for Lucien Favre's side late in the match, maintaining Dortmund's unbeaten start to this season's Champions League campaign.

