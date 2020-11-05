Champions League: Grades for Bundesliga sides at the group stage midway point

Bayern Munich

Given that Bayern's title defense has started off with three strong wins, it is hard to give them anything other than top marks.

A 4-0 hammering of Atletico Madrid and a 6-2 drubbing of Salzburg is impressive, with goals coming from a host of players. Even though the toughest game surprisingly came against Lokomotiv Moscow, Bayern overcame that hurdle, too.

Hansi Flick and his side look serious about starting a dynasty.

Grade: A+

Midfielder Christoph Kramer celebrates his goal against Shakhtar Donetsk

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Few would have predicted that in a group with Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk, Gladbach would be top at the halfway point.

The funny thing is had Marco Rose's side not conceded late goals against both Inter Milan and Real Madrid, their lead in Group B might have been more than just one point. By the time Gladbach steamrolled Shakhtar 6-0, no one was surprised.

With Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea and a revitalized Jonas Hofmann, Gladbach are this year's dark horses to go deep in the tournament.

Grade: A

Erling Haaland scores a second goal against Club Bruges

Borussia Dortmund

The showing against Lazio might have been one of Dortmund's worst on the European stage. But the longer this campaign has gone on, the better Lucien Favre's side has looked.

A labored but important win against Zenit was followed by a comfortable win in Bruges that saw Dortmund end the contest early.

Given that Dortmund are top in Group F, it's hard to be critical. But the group is wide open, so perhaps the only real disappointment is that Dortmund didn't make it theirs from the start.

Grade: B+

Forward Emil Forsberg jumps for joy after scoring against Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig

After being surprise semifinalists last season, RB Leipzig remain just as unpredictable in this campaign.

The German Red Bulls got the win they needed over Basaksehir, but were then embarrassed by Manchester United in a tactical defeat that will have hurt Julian Nagelsmann. Then they beat a weakened PSG in a wild game that puts them back in position to progress from a group that no one wants to take charge of.

At the moment, the knockouts are very much in view but maybe this season's most realistic chance of glory lies in the Europa League instead.

Grade: B