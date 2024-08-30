Champions League: Big names headed for Germany

This season's draw for the Champions League wasn't about putting teams into groups but simply determining who would play whom in the new eight-match league phase.

The Bundesliga clubs in this season's new-look Champions League can look forward to several attractive match-ups following Thursday evening's draw for the league phase, which has replaced the group stage.

"It is a very interesting and exciting format that can be thrilling right to the end," said Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl after learning that his team would face both Barcelona and Paris St-Germain.

"We are very pleased to be meeting a former Bayern coach in Hansi Flick in Barcelona. At home against Paris Saint-Germain, we can also expect also a great game."

Eberl's counterpart at Borussia Dortmund, Sebastian Kehl, was also pleased that his team will face Barca – as well as fellow Spanish giants Real Madrid.

"Our games are a good mix of absolute top opponents like Barcelona or Real, as well as teams that we will be facing for the first time… There are many attractive (away dates) for our fans."

Bundesliga title holders Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have drawn both Liverpool and Inter Milan as their opponents.

"This will be a challenging trip to Europe," said Simon Rolfes, sporting director of Leverkusen, who will also face Real Madrid and AC Milan in the league phase.

"The game at Xabi's old club (Liverpool) is of course a highlight – just like both games against the Milan teams at home, even if I would have liked to experience one of them in Milan."

"We have four great home games, attractive opponents abroad," said RB Leipzig's managing director sports, Marcel Schäfer.

"We have high expectations of ourselves and are aiming to make headlines in this competition."

For Stuttgart, who surprised everybody by finishing second in the Bundesliga last season, hosting Champions League matches is a special treat.

"We get to compete with the best clubs in Europe and we're really looking forward to it," said head coach Sebastian Hoeness.

"The away game at Real Madrid was at the top of the agenda for many on the team and the coaching staff had it at the top of their wish list."

Long league table

Under the new format, all 36 teams are to be listed on one table during the league phase.

Following the eight matchdays, the top eight teams qualify directly for the round of 16, while the teams ranked ninth to 24th go into a playoff to determine the other eight.

The league phase starts on September 17 and 18 and ends on January 28 and 29.

From the round of 16 onwards, the Champions League reverts to its traditional format, with the knockout stages played over home and away legs.

The final is scheduled for May 31, 2025 in Munich's Allianz Arena.

