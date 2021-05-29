Champions League Final: Manchester City vs Chelsea live blog

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the UEFA Champions League final which this season is an all-English affair between Manchester City and Chelsea (kick-off 21:00 CEST, 19:00 GMT, 15:00 ET).

Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea's quiet leader

Defender Antonio Rüdiger is one of three Germans named in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up for Chelsea. Berlin-born Rüdiger has spoken pre-game about the trust Tuchel has shown in him and having to deal with racism throughout his life.

Rüdiger has quietly become crucial for club and country.

Line-ups!

Manchester City XI: Ederson — Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko — Gündogan, De Bruyne, Silva — Foden, Mahrez, Sterling

Chelsea: Mendy — Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger — James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell — Mount, Havertz — Werner

City in the house

Fun fact: All-English finals

This is the third all-English UEFA Champions League final, Chelsea having been involved in the first, when they lost on penalties to Manchester United in Moscow in 2008. Two years ago, Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Head-to-head

Chelsea have recorded 68 wins against City, who have won 58 of the clubs' past meetings with 40 draws. Most recently, the Blues have been triumphant in three of the last four encounters.

Lowdown: Manchester City

Manchester City are vying for Europe's top prize for the first time in club history. For head coach Pep Guardiola, the clash in Porto is a chance to reclaim the Champions League title for the first time since 2011, having failed to add it to Bayern Munich's trophy cabinet during his three-year tenure before joining the Citizens.

Lowdown: Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel tonight features in back-to-back finals and, having lost to Bayern with Paris-Saint Germain in Portugal last season, will be hoping to go one better with a Chelsea side making their third appearance in the Champions League final.

Fun fact: Tuchel vs Guardiola

Tuchel had never beaten Guardiola as a coach before taking charge of Chelsea. His record against the Spaniard with Mainz and Dortmund was D2 L3 with two goals scored and 11 conceded. The most recent meeting before Tuchel's two wins against City this season came in the 2015/16 German Cup final, Bayern winning on penalties after a goalless draw in what was Guardiola's last match in charge prior to taking over at City.

From the coaches' mouth: Thomas Tuchel

"As a child, you dream of these matches. I don’t hesitate to say that Man. City and Bayern have been the benchmark in Europe this season and last season. We are trying to close the gap and the good thing is, in football, you can close gaps in 90 minutes."

From the coaches' mouth: Pep Guardiola

"I'm the happiest man in the world to be here. It’s a privilege, it's an honour. We're going to try and do our best. All we have to do is be honest with ourselves and try to win the game."

Possible line-ups: Manchester City

Ederson - Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo - Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gündogan - Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Possible line-ups: Chelsea

Mendy - Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger - Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell - Pulisic, Werner, Mount