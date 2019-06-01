Champions League Final: Liverpool vs. Tottenham live

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Liverpool

(Salah pen. 2')

6' How do you recover from that? Blimey. Spurs do their best to do that. They get a corner, but Liverpool clear it. Mauricio Pochettino needs his side to calm down. Liverpool's fans are bouncing. Their team can sense blood. Spurs are a bit rattled.

2' GOAL! 1-0 Liverpool (Salah) After a quick check with the VAR, the penalty is given and Salah smashes it home. What a start. It might be a bit soft, but Liverpool fans won't care. They are ahead and right at the start!

1' PENALTY to Liverpool! What a start. Mane clips the ball into the box and it clips the shoulder and then gently, briefly brushes Moussa Sissoko's arm. Wow.

1' Off. We. Go. Liverpool get the 2019 Champions League final started.

— Before we get started, a minute's silence for Jose Antonio Reyes. Just awful news. Instead of silence, the stadium fills with applause. Fitting.

— Ah. The prospect of sport has arrived. The teams are out the tunnel. The focus on the looks of Alisson, Kane, Lloris is intense. Son is all smiles. Actual violinists play the memorable Champions League music as the players stand on the field. That's fine. I'm happy with that musical contribution. Right. The carpet is being rolled away! It's nearly time to finally play some football.

— Modern football finals wouldn't be complete (they might actually) without a musical act. Imagine Dragons are performing before the game kicks off. One of their songs is about being a believer. It's fair to say that most of the fans in the stadium tonight believe tonight is their night. Not sure they needed the music to be reminded of that. Oh, and there's a massive blue carpet with lots of people banging of drums. Looks like a poor man's version of the opening ceremony at the Beijing Olympics back in 2008.

— It's almost time. Will Liverpool lift their ninth European title (five Champions Leagues/European Cups, three UEFA Cups) or will Tottenham lift their first ever Champions League (the club has two UEFA Cups)?

— DW's Matt Pearson is in Madrid for us tonight. This news from him on the ground isn't encouraging though, and a continuation of what we mentioned earlier.

— "Last year we sort of made the final in an unexpected way. This season is different. It feels different. We weren't not favorites against Bayern, and although we weren't favorites against Barcelona we never overperformed," Jürgen Klopp said to Sky Sports before the game tonight.

"We are good with the ball, we are good without it. It is still a normal football game."

Klopp still smiling, as ever. Very calm.

— Crazy stat for you: 8 of Liverpool's team tonight started in last season's final against Real Madrid. Only Karius, Lovren and Milner started last year and won't be in the XI this year. That's a lot of experience, and a lot of motivation to make right what went wrong last time around.

— TEAMS! Liverpool go as expected, with Roberto Firmino fit to start. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes the bench. Spurs though, have made a big move. Harry Kane is back and does start, which means that Lucas Moura, the hero of the semifinal, drops to the bench. Harry Winks starts in midfield. A huge moment for both teams. We are just over an hour away.

Tottenham XI: Lloris – Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose – Winks, Sissoko – Son, Eriksen, Alli – Kane

Liverpool XI: Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson – Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum – Salah, Firmino, Mane

— For those who can't make it, there are a few televisions in Tottenham's new stadium to watch the game on. Just a few.

— Kickoff is two hours away but fans are already taking their seats. The excitement is building.

— This is not the way you'd want your evening in Madrid to start if you were a Liverpool fan. There has been lots of talk about fake tickets being sold this week, and some of the stories have been pretty bad.

— Perhaps not the best day to be wearing Liverpool kit, looking like Jürgen Klopp and walking around the center of Madrid.

— Not to be outdone, Tottenham fans are also making quite a lot of noise in Madrid. Do you think they're happy to be there? I think so.

— Klopp has been asked again and again about his record in finals. It doesn't make for great reading, but he remains as humorous and defiant as ever in the face of adversity.

— The day began with some somber news. Former Arsenal and Sevilla player Jose Antonio Reyes died in a car crash this morning. The news has hit the football community hard, as many former teammates remember one of the greatest Spanish players ever. He is the only player to have won five Europa League/UEFA Cup trophies. UEFA announced tonight there will be a moment's silence in his memory. A really tough piece of news to read at the start of the season's grand finale.

— Good afternoon! Today's the day! Liverpool or Spurs. It's time to find out who will be the champions of Europe in 2019. It is warm in Madrid today. Very warm. There are thousands of fans scattered across the city, enjoying themselves before the game. These Liverpool fans are in a great mood.

— One of several big questions for Pochettino is whether Harry Kane can play a part after missing the last month of the season with an ankle injury. The answer remains unclear, with the Spurs boss saying the England striker's fitness would be assessed after the club's final training session on Friday night. He also praised his opponents.

"Liverpool are a great team. I think with Manchester City, the best team in England, competing head to head in the Premier League and of course have had an unbelievable Champions League. Full credit to Jurgen Klopp, fantastic manager."

— Jürgen Klopp's final press conference ahead of the game is just wrapping up. He confirmed that Roberto Firmino will be fit to lead the line if selected, presumably replacing semifinal hero Divock Origi, and riffed a little on his miserable record in finals.

"If I was the reason for losing six finals in a row then everyone should worry," he said. "If not, we have a chance. Last year there were three strange goals, apart from that it was a good game."

The German boss also said he expects his compatriots to get behind his team: "I would be disappointed if German people were supporting Tottenham! It's my responsibility to make a party possible this time."

Mauricio Pochettino will face the media later on Friday night.

— All the talk around Tottenham Hotspur is who will play in attack. Harry Kane should be fit and will likely start, but perhaps Spurs have another plan up their sleeve? This guy looks pretty good.

— Klopp has coached some great talents of the years, but if we had to break it down to his best European finals XI we think it would look a little like this. Do you agree?

— The same is true of Tottenham fans, who seem to have the support of the staff at Stansted Airport in London. This departures board has a somewhat unique look to it.

— Liverpool fans have already made their presence felt in Madrid. It hasn't been easy for many to get there, with some fans opting to take the ferry, and some driving the whole way all in the face of rising flight prices/no more flights available.

— Still not enough? No problem. Take a trip back in time with the 51-year-old coach, who has come from humble beginnings to the top of the football tree. What a story.

— "I've never been to a final with a better team than this. It's a sensational situation," Klopp said at the press conference two days ago. Dortmund fans might find that a bit hard to take, but one look at this Liverpool team and I think it's easy to understand where Klopp is coming from. While this Liverpool team hasn't been prolific, they have been effective. Liverpool have scored 22 goals in Europe this season - the third most - and conceded 12. Tottenham, on the other hand, have shipped 17 but scored 20. Advantage Liverpool, just about.

— Jürgen Klopp. The man always has something to say, and he says it the most extraordinary way. DW sat down with him earlier in the month to talk about his career, life in Great Britain and why he really is "The Normal One". Klopp talks about life being the best preparation and how he has always been interested in people, particularly looking after youngsters. His voice is so engaging. It's hard not to listen to him. Sit back and enjoy the interview below.

— Jürgen Klopp's record in finals is worth reviewing. Surely it has to end soon?

2018 Champions League Final: Loss (3-1 vs. Real Madrid)

2016 Europa League Final: Loss (3-1 vs. Sevilla)

2016 League Cup Final: Loss (3-1 on pens. vs. Manchester City)

2015 German Cup Final: Loss (3-1 vs. Wolfsburg)

2014 German Cup Final: Loss (2-0 aet vs. Bayern Munich)

2013 Champions League Final: Loss (2-1 vs. Bayern Munich)

2012 German Cup Final: Win (5-2 vs. Bayern Munich)

— Good afternoon! The final game of the European club season is just one day away and what a game it looks to be. Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool overcame Barcelona in the most dramatic fashion in the semifinal. Tottenham did the same against Ajax in an equally breathingtaking contest. It has been an amazing season, with so much drama, and now it's time for the final chapter.