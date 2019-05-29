Champions League Final: Liverpool vs. Tottenham live build-up

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool (21:00 CEST)

— Still not enough? No problem. Take a trip back in time with the 51-year-old coach, who has come from humble beginnings to the top of the football tree. What a story.

— "I've never been to a final with a better team than this. It's a sensational situation," Klopp said at the press conference two days ago. Dortmund fans might find that a bit hard to take, but one look at this Liverpool team and I think it's easy to understand where Klopp is coming from. While this Liverpool team hasn't been prolific, they have been effective. Liverpool have scored 22 goals in Europe this season - the third most - and conceded 12. Tottenham, on the other hand, have shipped 17 but scored 20. Advantage Liverpool, just about.

— Jürgen Klopp. The man always has something to say, and he says it the most extraordinary way. DW sat down with him earlier in the month to talk about his career, life in Great Britain and why he really is "The Normal One". Klopp talks about life being the best preparation and how he has always been interested in people, particularly looking after youngsters. His voice is so engaging. It's hard not to listen to him. Sit back and enjoy the interview below.

— Jürgen Klopp's record in finals is worth reviewing. Surely it has to end soon?

2018 Champions League Final: Loss (3-1 vs. Real Madrid)

2016 Europa League Final: Loss (3-1 vs. Sevilla)

2016 League Cup Final: Loss (3-1 on pens. vs. Manchester City)

2015 German Cup Final: Loss (3-1 vs. Wolfsburg)

2014 German Cup Final: Loss (2-0 aet vs. Bayern Munich)

2013 Champions League Final: Loss (2-1 vs. Bayern Munich)

2012 German Cup Final: Win (5-2 vs. Bayern Munich)

— Good afternoon! The final game of the European club season is just one day away and what a game it looks to be. Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool overcame Barcelona in the most dramatic fashion in the semifinal. Tottenham did the same against Ajax in an equally breathingtaking contest. It has been an amazing season, with so much drama, and now it's time for the final chapter.