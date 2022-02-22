Champions League final could move from Russia amid Ukraine crisis

It's the annual showpiece event on the European football calendar. But where the Champions League final is to be held in 2022 remains up in the air.

What’s happened so far?

European football's governing body UEFA has announced that there are currently "no plans to change the venue," but that they were "constantly and closely monitoring the situation," involving the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Western governments have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to order troops into two rebel-held regions in Ukraine, as fears of a full-scale invasion grow.

Pressure is growing on UEFA to move the final, with British prime minister Boris Johnson telling parliament there was "no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries," on Tuesday.

Several members of the European Parliament have also written to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin urging the European football governing body to "terminate cooperation" with Gazprom.

What is Gazprom's role in this crisis?

As the conflict between two of UEFA's member countries intensifies, the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is being used to exert pressure in global politics.

More controversial than ever before, the roughly €9 billion ($10.2bn) pipeline, which is planned to deliver Russian gas across the Baltic Sea to Germany, is 100% owned by Russia state-owned gas giant Gazprom.

What is Gazprom's relationship with European football?

Gazprom has sponsored the UEFA Champions League as a "premium partner" since 2012. In May 2021, the two entities signed a new and more extensive three-year contract that included sponsorship of the European Championships in 2021 and 2024 and the Nations League finals in 2021 and 2023.

Former Schalke president Clemens Tönnies presents Russia president Vladimir Putin with a Schalke kit in 2006

"Gazprom has proven to be one of our most trusted partners over the years, and we are delighted to welcome the company as a UEFA national team sponsor for the first time," UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said at the time. The association did not disclose the financial scope of the sponsorship.

Why are Schalke under pressure?

Second division side Schalke are sponsored by the German subsidiary of the Russian gas giant and have said they are following events in Ukraine "with great concern".

"Schalke will observe and evaluate further developments and strongly appeal for peace, to protect the people affected by the crisis," a statement read.

The sponsorship, which began in 2007 under controversial former president Clemens Tönnies, was recently extended through to 2025 despite Schalke's first relegation since 1991 in what was a record deal for a Bundesliga 2 side.

Schalke fans are calling for the club to terminate their sponsorship deal with Gazprom

As a result, the club recently celebrated their 15-year relationship with their “loyal and reliable” partner and have even featured adverts for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at the VELTINS Arena.

Amid criticism from their own fan base in response, the Royal Blues have recognised that they are "aware of their special role among German sports clubs," and promised that "those responsible at the club are in constant dialogue with the long-standing main sponsor."

Calls for them to terminate their lucrative deal are now growing in what fans perceive as a conflict of interests with the club's mission statement.