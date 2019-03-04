Champions League: Dortmund vs. Tottenham - live build up!

++++++Click here to refresh the page for the latest updates++++++

12:10 Dortmund face an uphill struggle

Watch video 01:34 Share Dortmund vs. Tottenham Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ERXH Dortmund face uphill battle against Tottenham

12:00 Welcome to DW's live blog!

The SIGNAL IDUNA PARK has witnessed some magical evenings down the years and another will be neccessary if Borussia Dortmund are to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter finals. 3-0 down from the first leg of their tie against Tottenham, BVB have not given up hope, but will need to put a poor patch of form behind them if they are to make the impossible, possible.