Champions League: Could Ansu Fati fill Lionel Messi's boots in Dortmund?

"It's going to be a tough game. We're going to suffer a lot." Marco Reus told reporters ahead of his side's clash with Barcelona on Tuesday evening — and Reus is no stranger to pain and suffering.

Dortmund's captain has experienced more than his fair share of injuries, one of which, cruelly, ruled him out of Germany’s World Cup-winning squad in 2014. He has lost finals and seen league titles slip through his fingers, but now he is looking forward to his first opportunity to face Barcelona in the Champions League.

"We have to concentrate on our own game," he said. "We want to test ourselves against the best and they are the best. We have to be bold, push forward and try to score goals. It is so important to start well in the group."

Despite the fact these teams have never met in the competition, pluck a little at the seams and you’ll find a host of narratives woven through the encounter: fallen heroes, boy kings, returning sons. Here is where the game could be won and lost.

Teenage dreams

Ansu Fati a 16-year old product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, may be chosen to deputize should Lionel Messi only be deemed fit enough for the bench. Fati has sent social media into meltdown over recent weeks, after scoring twice in three appearances for the Catalan giants since making his debut. He's yet to make his European bow but doesn’t seem at all fazed by the expectation weighing on his schoolboy shoulders. Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has been impressed with his emergence.

"I've watched Barcelona's recent matches," he said. "They were excellent against Valencia when they had 16-year old Ansu Fati playing. He did very well. We will have to be on our game for 95 minutes on Tuesday and be ready for everything."

Fati, who was tipped for future stardom after shining for Barcelona's youth teams, found himself prematurely thrust into the first team after Messi injured his calf in preseason. He's not looked back since, bullying players twice his age, showing a predatory eye for goal and slotting in seamlessly alongside Luis Suarez and Antoine Greizmann.

Ansu Fati has grabbed headlines in Lionel Messi's absence this season.

Dortmund have their own young star, though. At 19, Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho almost looks a veteran by comparison. If the Englishman can reproduce his Bundesliga form on the European stage – he has two goals and five assists in four league games so far this season – Dortmund will certainly be capable of creating chances against Barca. How the two teenage sensations cope in the limelight could be pivotal.

Missing magician

Will he play or won't he? Barcelona have announced their talisman is "100 percent fit" to face Dortmund but it may well be a red herring. Messi is yet to play a single competitive minute this season and a game against a hard-running, aggressive Dortmund side might not be the best way to ease him back in.

Despite Barcelona's insistence he is ready, Messi's likely absence from the starting XI, is a huge boost for Dortmund. Barcelona, for all their riches, are a pallid version of themselves without the little Argentine and Lucien Favre knows his team must take advantage if Messi is relegated to bench duty. Messi scored 12 goals in the Champions League last season, and has 120 in 144 appearances overall in the competition. This is no ordinary absentee; it may well prove to be the deciding factor in a delicately poised encounter.

"He has qualities not many players have," Reus said. "But I’d be happy if he plays."

A point to prove

Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer has a point to prove against the club who deemed him surplus to requirements. The Spaniard spent three years on Barcelona’s books, between 2016 and 2019, but never really got an extended run of games. He’s found a home in western Germany, scoring 26 goals in 38 games for Dortmund. The 26-year old has been in red-hot form this season, already scoring seven goals in six games and winning praise from his teammates.

Paco Alcacer never got an extended run of games at Barcelona

"In Paco we have an ice cold striker in and around the box," said Dortmund defender Matts Hummels following Saturday's 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, a game in which the Spaniard scored.

"There aren't many players sharper than him around the penalty area. We have such good quality going forward."

Alcacer will be reslishing the opportunity to show Barcelona what they lost when they sanctioned his move to the Westfalenstadion in the summer of 2018 – initially on loan. If he can continue his rich scoring vein, Dortmund might just get the better of the Catalan giants on Tuesday.