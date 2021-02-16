 Champions League: Clinical Liverpool leave RB Leipzig needing minor miracle | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.02.2021

Sports

Champions League: Clinical Liverpool leave RB Leipzig needing minor miracle

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane punished RB Leipzig for two costly errors to take control of their Champions League last 16 tie. The sides meet again at Anfield on March 10, but Leipzig have a mountain to climb.

Fußball Champions League RB Leipzig - Liverpool Salah Jubel

RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool, Puskas Arena
(Salah 53', Mane 58')

Two mistakes, two goals. That's all it takes at this level and, for all the promise of this Leipzig team and their otherwise competent display in Budapest, their Champions League hopes are now hanging by a thread.

A lapse in concentration by the usually dependable Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer let in Mohamed Salah for the opener, and with Leipzig still in disarray, a failed clearance by Nordi Mukiele allowed Sadio Mane in for another breakaway goal a few minutes later. Two ice cold finishes by two of the best in the business, and just like that, Leipzig's dreams had been dashed.

Leipzig didn't struggle to create chances, but with the exception of Dani Olmo's stooping first half header that came back off the inside of the post, Leipzig's threat lacked the callous  attacking quality of their opponents.

On a night when Christopher Nkunku struggled to have an impact, Angelino and Olmo spurned Leipzig's openings when they came. The longer the night went on, the less likely the Bundesliga side looked liked scoring. And in a season when they've mustered 16 goals fewer than at the same point last season, Leipzig's lack a dependable goalscorer was again exposed by quality opposition.
 

More to follow.

