Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich - live blog!

Knockout stage first timers

Hansi Flick and Frank Lampard will be in opposite dugouts when Bayern Munich take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Both have featured in the knockout stages of the Champions League as players, but will make their debuts as head coaches tonight. For Flick there's a little more on the line than for Lampard.

Fun fact

Current manager Frank Lampard captained the Chelsea side that defeated Bayern on penalties in the 2012 final at the German club's own stadium in Munich – although Bayern were able to enjoy a measure of revenge in the UEFA Super Cup the following season.

From the coach's mouth: Hansi Flick

"I need to extend a compliment to Frank Lampard. They have a young team, and are very carefree when they play. They counter-attack quickly and look to shoot. They are a team that can put you under a lot of pressure, especially when they're at home. That was also evident in their game against Spurs. They will try to knock us out of our rhythm. We will need to resist."

From the coach's mouth: Frank Lampard

"We are up against strong opposition. Bayern can win the Champions League in any given year. Our task is to prepare the team for this match. We need to be focused and give it our all in order to win both games."

In the spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

The prolific Pole has been banging in goals for fun this season. 38 goals in 32 competitive matches to be exact. However, you would have to go back to February 20, 2018 for the last time he scored in the Champions League knockout stages. That's 597 minutes without a goal - almost 10 hours!

Possible line-up: Chelsea

Caballero – James, Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta – Jorginho, Mount, Kovacic – Pedro, Abraham, Willian

Possible line-up: Bayern Munich

Neuer – Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Kimmich, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski