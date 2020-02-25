 Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich - live blog! | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich - live blog!

Bayern Munich will be looking to exorcise demons past to claim a first-leg advantage when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Robert Lewandowski is hoping to break a long-lasting goal drought. Live build-up here!

Der FC Bayern München trifft im Champions League Achtelfinale auf den FC Chelsea (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hörmann)

++++++Click here for the latest updates+++++

Knockout stage first timers

Hansi Flick and Frank Lampard will be in opposite dugouts when Bayern Munich take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Both have featured in the knockout stages of the Champions League as players, but will make their debuts as head coaches tonight. For Flick there's a little more on the line than for Lampard.

Fun fact

Current manager Frank Lampard captained the Chelsea side that defeated Bayern on penalties in the 2012 final at the German club's own stadium in Munich – although Bayern were able to enjoy a measure of revenge in the UEFA Super Cup the following season.

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"I need to extend a compliment to Frank Lampard. They have a young team, and a very carefree when they play. They counter quickly on offence and look to shoot. They are a team that can put you under a lot of pressure, especially when they're at home. That was also evident in their game against Spurs. They will try to knock us out of our rhythm. We will need to resist." 

From the coaches' mouth: Frank Lampard

"We are up against strong opposition. Bayern can win the in any given year. Our task is to prepare the team for this match. We need to be focused and give it our all in order to win both games." 

In the spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

The prolific Pole has been banging in goals for fun this season. 38 goals in 32 competitive matches to be exact. However, you would have to go back to February 20, 2018 for the last time he scored in the Champions League knockout stages. That's 597 minutes without a goal - almost 10 hours!

Possible line-up: Chelsea

Caballero – James, Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta – Jorginho, Mount, Kovacic – Pedro, Abraham, Willian

Possible line-up: Bayern Munich

Neuer – Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Kimmich, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

Related content

Fussball 1. Bundesliga 19.Spieltag l Bayern München v Schalke 04 l Tor 3:0 - Jubel

Champions League: Novice bosses Flick and Lampard face first knockout tie 25.02.2020

Hansi Flick may not have had quite the playing career Frank Lampard did, but both men played in a European final for the side they now coach. Tuesday's clash between Chelsea and Bayern will see the pair break new ground.

Borussia Dortmund - Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich lead the way as title race continues 16.02.2020

On a weekend of big wins and even bigger fan choreographies, Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund and Gladbach all impressed. There were also outstanding individual performances from Jadon Sancho, Thomas Müller and Wout Weghorst.

Ligue 1 | FC Nantes - Paris Saint-Germain | Thomas Tuchel

Champions League: Thomas Tuchel returns to Borussia Dortmund — but not as a friend 17.02.2020

Thomas Tuchel returns to Dortmund with his Paris Saint-Germain side for a much-anticipated clash in the last-16 of the Champions League. But Dortmund won’t be rolling out the red carpet for their former coach.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  