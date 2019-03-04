Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur - live build up!

+++ Click here to refresh the page for the latest updates. All times in CET ++++

17:45 BVB must make history

The size of Dortmund's task tonight is demonstrated by the fact that no side has ever won a Champions League home knockout game 3-0 and then been eliminated.

However, the German side can take some comfort in Barcelona's famous comeback from 4-0 down in 2017. The Catalans won the second leg 6-1 at the Nou Camp to progress.

17:20 Pochettino concerned about freshness

Despite his side leading 3-0 after the first leg, Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino isn't happy with the fact that Dortmund played their Bundesliga fixture on a Friday night while his side played on Saturday.

"It's strange that no-one has said anything about that," he said ahead tonight's game. "It's impossible that one team has 24 hours more to prepare. It's massive."

The Spurs boss continued: "We need help from the FA, we need help from the Premier League.

"I don't know whose fault it is. I don't know whether it is the FA, the Premier League, the club or the TV [who] wanted the matches to be on those days."

This issue has long been a bugbear of the Argentinian and several other Premier League coaches, will it make a difference this evening.

16:55 Germany axe World Cup winners

Away from the Champions League but firmly in the realm of German football, some big news has just emerged from the Germany camp. Joachim Löw has axed Bayern Munich trio Jerome Boateng, Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels as he continues to rebuild following a shocking World Cup. More on that one here.

15:55 Impressive defensive record

Lucien Favre's side have kept three clean sheets at home in the Champions League this season, beating Monaco 3-0 and Atlético Madrid 4-0 before drawing 0-0 with Club Brugge. Dortmund conceded the fewest goals in the group stage (two) and kept the most clean sheets (five).

15:30 Vogts backs Götze recall

Former Germany head coach Berti Vogts believes Götze is nearing a return to the national team fold. "It’s a lot of fun to watch him play right now,” said the 1974 World Cup winner. “He finds solutions and creates space. Götze is, at the very least, on the path towards returning to the national team." Götze hasn't featured for Die Mannschaft since 2017, but has reinvented himself to become a vital cog in Favre's BVB machine.

Mario Götze has revamped his career under Lucien Favre, but is yet to be involved in a Champions League goal this season.

15:10 Positive record

The most recent of Dortmund's four Round of 16 ties at Europe's top table came in 2016/17. BVB lost the first leg 1-0 at Benfica but went through after a 4-0 win at the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. The Bundesliga league leaders have a record of W3 L1 at this stage of the competition.

14:40 Is the fat lady warming up her vocal chords?

The Premier League vs. Bundesliga bonanza kicks off Round 2 tonight. Will there be a different outcome?

14:20 Dortmund vs. Premier League counterparts

Dortmund's record in two-legged knockout ties against English clubs is W3 L2; they lost the most recent, against Liverpool in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals (1-1 home, 3-4 away).

13:55 The best news for BVB fans!

Marco Reus had scored in four successive appearances before being substituted at half-time of the cup tie against Bremen with a thigh injury; he made his comeback at Augsburg on Friday.

13:35 Spurs' fans making their presence felt in Dortmund

13:15 Turbulent 2019 for BVB

Since the turn of the year, Borussia Dortmund have been knocked out of the German Cup on penalties against Werder Bremen and seen theirlead at the Bundesliga summit cut from six to zero. With their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread can they bounce back from Friday's disappointing defeat to Augsburg?

12:50 Dortmund have the firepower

There's no doubting that Dortmund have the firepower capable of turning this tie on its head. The Bundesliga leaders have scored 53 goals in 17 home games so far this season, but perhaps more importantly, BVB have scored three or more in 12 of those encounters. Could it be a case of lucky 13 tonight?

12:30 Favre still believes

Talking in his pre-match press conference, Lucien Favre refused to wave the white flag. "We know" it's tough, but you never know," said the Dortmund head coach. "Of course, the most important thing is to produce a top performance. Anything is possible. We have to play very cleverly."

'Clever' was Lucien Favre's buzz word ahead of Dortmund's second leg with Tottenham.

12:15 These two have previous!

Rewind three years and Dortmund fans would have had fonder memories of meeting Tottenham. In the Europa League Round of 16 in 2016, Dortmund won 5-1 on aggregate, including a 3-0 win on home soil. Reus netted twice in that game and underlined the pivotal factor coming into tonight's game: "We need a top performance, but above all we have to believe we can do it."

12:00 Never underestimate BVB at home!

In 2013 Malaga thought they had booked their spot in the Champions League semi-finals when Dortmund scored twice in added time to rewrite history. Could we see similar dramatics tonight?

11:45 Dortmund face an uphill struggle

Watch video 01:34 Share Dortmund vs. Tottenham Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ERXH Dortmund face uphill battle against Tottenham

11:30 Welcome to DW's live blog!

The SIGNAL IDUNA PARK has witnessed some magical evenings down the years and another will be neccessary if Borussia Dortmund are to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter finals. 3-0 down from the first leg of their tie against Tottenham, BVB have not given up hope, but will need to put a poor patch of form behind them if they are to make the impossible, possible.